Confidence fades: USMNT at crossroads after goal-less World Cup tune-ups

Gregg Berhalter maintained that he took some things away from the camp, though. Literally.

“I think we got some clarity. We talked about it today with the group and with the coaching group. And, you know, I think things became pretty clear,” said the head coach when asked if he’d gained any clarity about the looming decisions before the USMNT’s planned unveiling of the World Cup roster on Nov. 9.

“Things,” was Berhalter’s reply when the Reporter asked him to elaborate, in one of the third moments of a fleeting postgame press conference at Estadio Nueva Condomina in Murcia, Spain that clocked in well under eight minutes in total, with no players involved. Perhaps it was a case of the old ‘if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all’ proverb.

“They [Saudi Arabia] had a compact base, right, and we wanted to get behind them. They held their line, they weren’t sagging and there was plenty of space to get behind,” said Berhalter. “So we wanted to take advantage of that. I think, if we’re going to evaluate everybody, what I’d say in general, there’s not many players that performed up to their normal levels in this camp. And that’s just how it is. And it’s our job to get them confident that they can perform up to their normal levels.

“So you can ask me about center backs, the fullbacks, forwards, the midfield – anyone you want to ask, I’d say we’re below our normal levels.”