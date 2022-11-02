Confidence, Chemistry powering Athens volleyball ahead of state tournament

ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) – After taking the court 37 times this regular season, Athens has walked away winners 32 times. But none of that matters now, as their state tournament birth brings on the team’s biggest task to date.

Their preparation for Friday’s game came well before the season began.

“We started prepping them on August 15th, and we talked about each game along the way as just a step on the road, another step for us,” says Tanille Hartwig, Head Coach. “And we just continue to climb that road.”

The pressure the state tournament brings can be challenging for some, but the Blue Jays know they belong.

“I just feel excited about it,” says Savannah Epping, Senior. “I’m not really pressured, like we made it there for a reason and we know we can be there.”

“I am a firm believer that if we go out and play our game on our side of the court, we will come out on top,” says Hartwig.

While the team is certainly confident in their skills, it’s their chemistry that lifts one another.

“Just going in together, we’ve always said we are just a big family,” says junior Sophia Coker. “So it’s really nice having our girls next to us.”

Through the team’s success, none of it would’ve been possible without great coaching and their fans’ support.

“Our coaches, for sure. They have pushed us so hard through the whole season, I wouldn’t be here without them,” says Coker. “And for sure our fans, I think, it’s really nice having fans to cheer us on every game, all game.”

This year’s team is especially special for Coach Hartwig, as both of her daughters, Sy’rih and Jazelle, are on the team, as well. Together, #2 seed Athens takes on #3 Monticello at the Resch Center in Green Bay this Friday at 9 am.

