Conference Championship Playoff Fantasy Football Rankings: Joe Burrow vs. Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy vs. Jalen Hurts

The NFL’s final four has been determined, as the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles will be vying for the right to go to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. The games will feature a trio of the top quarterbacks in Fantasy football, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts.

Mahomes will be entering the game with a high-ankle sprain, which is why I have him ranked third at the position this week. With Hurts facing a formidable 49ers defense, I like Burrow as the top signal-caller. In three career games against the Chiefs, he scored nine total touchdowns and averaged more than 25 points.

So without further ado, here’s conference Championship round ranking lists (check the previous link daily for updates):

