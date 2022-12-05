Conestoga’s Yost to continue her soccer career at UNK | Sports

(KMAland) — Conestoga standout Jameson Yost will continue her soccer career at the next level with the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

“When I went on my visit, I could just feel the family atmosphere around me,” Yost said. “It was very evident to me that the girls already on the team had a very good bond, and I knew I wanted to be a part of it.”

Yost, who did not have a chance to play as a freshman with Conestoga due to COVID, developed a Reputation for one of the area’s most dangerous Offensive players.

“When I met (UNK head coach Rob Breton), I could see that he wanted the best for all of his players,” Yost said. “(Coach Breton) pushes them all to their fullest potential, which is something that was at the top of my list in choosing a college.”

Yost had 15 goals in 13 matches as a sophomore, 10 goals and five assists during her junior season and then posted another standout year as a senior.

“I started playing when I was three years old, and it has always been my favorite sport,” Yost said. “I played rec league until about seventh grade, and then in my sophomore year I started looking into playing club soccer. I am playing for Sporting Nebraska, and I love it. I think my Coach really opened my eyes into playing at the next level.”

While Yost is excited to continue her career at the Division II level, she says she will be working to continue to improve her game.

“I can’t use my speed for everything at the college level,” Yost said. “I just need to work on getting my signature skills and getting around the back line of the defense and putting it into the goal.”

Listen to much more with Yost on her college decision below.