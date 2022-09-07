Conestoga football squad 2-0 after edging Lower Merion

Conestoga’s football squad is now 2-0 after edging Lower Merion, 15-14, on a last-second 19-yard field goal by senior Charlie White at a packed Teamer Field Sept. 2.

“I was really proud of our kids’ resolve, how they didn’t panic when they fell behind,” said Conestoga head Coach Matt Diamond. “They had confidence that we were going to move the ball when we went into our two-minute offense.”

The Pioneers held a 12-0 Halftime lead, but Lower Merion rallied in the fourth quarter and took a 14-12 lead with 3:56 remaining. Conestoga then drove for the winning field goal, starting the drive on their own 36 yard line.

“We had watched [Lower Merion] on tape the week before the game, and saw the way they were throwing the ball and Flying to the football, and I told our team that Lower Merion is a very good team,” said Diamond. “They’re going to play a lot of teams tough this year. They’re well-coached, Joe Augustine is doing a great job over there.”

On the game-winning drive, Conestoga senior tight end and Captain Brody Eaton converted a key 8-yard catch on 4th and 6 from quarterback Peter Costigan to cross the 50 yard line. Then a 23 yard pass from Costigan to running back Jon Quici down the sideline on a wheel pattern got the Pioneers inside the Lower Merion 30.

Conestoga then used its running game and Timeouts to drive to the Lower Merion 2 yard line with three seconds left to play. White drilled his 19-yard field goal as time expired.

The Pioneers, who had held Owen J Roberts to just 49 yards rushing in the season opener, held Lower Merion to just 74 yards rushing. Nose tackle Drew Merschel had six quarterback pressures, and Eaton (on the defensive line) knocked down four Lower Merion passes.

“Our defense has been a strong part of our team so far this season,” said Diamond.

On the game’s opening drive, Conestoga ran the ball 13 straight times for 64 yards that ended with an 8 yard touchdown run by Quici and a 6-0 lead.

“We wanted to run the ball as often as we could to control the football and keep Lower Merion’s dangerous offense off the field,” said Diamond. “Their quarterback, Mekhai Smith, can run well and has a good arm, and can put the ball into a tight window. We were able to control possession in the first half.”

The Pioneers took a 12-0 lead midway through the second quarter on a 27 yard touchdown pass from Costigan to Jeremy Friend.

Lower Merion responded with a drive deep into Conestoga territory, but Friend intercepted a pass at the goal line to stop the drive. The Pioneers went into Halftime leading 12-0.

Early in the fourth quarter, Lower Merion converted on 4th and 12 with a 34 yard pass completion down to the Pioneers 1 yard line. Two plays later, the Aces punched it in for a touchdown to cut Conestoga’s lead to 12-7 with 11:25 left.

On Conestoga’s ensuing possession, the Aces held the Pioneers then blocked a punt from the 31 yard line and took over on the Conestoga 12 yard line. The Pioneers’ defense stiffened but on the eighth play of the drive, the Aces converted on a 4th and 1 touchdown pass with 3:56 remaining to take a 14-12 lead. Conestoga then followed with its game-winning drive.

For the game, Conestoga fullback Jake Allred, who ran for 111 yards against Owen J Roberts, ran for 67 yards against Lower Merion.

On Friday, Conestoga will face a Strath Haven Squad that, like the Pioneers, has a 2-0 record. The Panthers have outscored their opponents 77-19.

“Strath Haven has a strong running game, a ball control offense, and we have to make every possession count,” said Diamond.