Concordia-Irvine eliminates Hilo in Division II soccer regional

Riley Walkington scored in the 95th minute of overtime, leading Concordia-Irvine to an upset of host and regional top seed Hawaii Hilo 2-1 on Saturday in the regional semifinals of the NCAA Women’s Division II Soccer Championship.

Hilo scored first on a shot by Daelenn Tokunaga in the 27th minute, but could not break through again. Concordia-Irvine tied the score in the 56th minute on a goal by Jadenn Carrillo. The Eagles outshot the Vulcans 14-9 in the game.

The Vulcans end the season with a record of 13-1-3, and 8-0-2 as the PacWest champions. Concordia-Irvine (14-4-2, 7-2-1 PacWest) will advance to play Western Washington in the regional final.

Chaminade sweeps Fresno Pacific

The Chaminade Women’s volleyball team concluded its regular season on Saturday, sweeping Fresno Pacific 25-20, 25-20, 25-20 in Fresno, Calif.

Lataisia ​​Saulala had 10 kills and five blocks for the Silverswords (24-7, 19-1 PacWest). Kiessa Sounart had 11 kills to lead Fresno Pacific (16-9, 15-5), the second-place team in the conference.

Chaminade finishes the season with the second-best regular-season record in PacWest history, behind only the 2017 Cal Baptist team that went undefeated. The Silverswords, who clinched an automatic berth into the NCAA West Regional next week, will find out where and who they will play during the NCAA Division II Selection Show today at 5:30 pm on NCAA.com.

Montana State-Billings routs Chaminade

The Chaminade Women’s basketball team fell 85-43 to Montana State-Billings in the Malika Sports PacWest/GNAC Challenge on Saturday at McCabe Gym.

Olivia Crigler scored 12 points for the Silverswords (0-2). Dyauni Boyce had a game-high 16 points for the Yellow Jackets, who tied for the tournament title with a record of 2-0.

>> Hawaii Pacific also went 0-2 in the tournament, falling 87-76 to Simon Fraser (2-0). Abby Spurgin had 26 points to lead the Sharks.