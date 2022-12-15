Concord Events: Holiday Arts Market; Santa Breakfast; Outlets; More

CONCORD, NH — Curious about what to do in the Concord area this weekend? Check out what’s new on your Concord Patch community calendar. Here are some events taking place in town this weekend.

Here are all of this weekend’s events in and around Concord:

Featured Event: FREE Holiday Arts Market

When: Saturday, December 17th at 5:00 pm

Saturday, December 17th at 5:00 pm Where: West Street Ward House

West Street Ward House What: Join us from 5-8 pm on Saturday, December 17, at the West Street Ward House in Concord as we celebrate the season with: Homemade crafts & art for purchase Baked goods for sale Free gently-used toys FREE ADMISSION — ALL AGES WELCOME — WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE Do you have any in… Learn More

Breakfast with Santa to benefit the Friends Program Emergency Housing

When: Saturday, December 17th at 8:30 am

Saturday, December 17th at 8:30 am Where: South Church

South Church What: Join us for yummy food and holiday crafts and visit with Santa! Get tickets for either 8:30 am or 9:30 am. Kids under 5 are free (they still need a ticket) All proceeds benefit the Friends Program Emergency Family Shelter Get tickets and more information at friendsprogram.org Learn More

Tanger Outlets Tilton Offers Special Hours for Final Days of Holiday Shopping

When: Saturday, December 17th at 10:00 am

Saturday, December 17th at 10:00 am Where: Tanger Outlets Tilton

Tanger Outlets Tilton What: Tanger Outlets Tilton is offering special extended hours to help with last-minute holiday shopping in the Tilton area. Top brands for gifting – such as American Eagle Outfitters and Gap Outlets and Under Armour– are stocked up and offering real savings for shoppers checking off w… Learn More

Christmas on the Farm

When: Saturday, December 17th at 11:00 am

Saturday, December 17th at 11:00 am Where: Miles Smith Farm

Miles Smith Farm What: Celebrate Christmas with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Rein-Steer, Mrs. Santa and all the barnyard critters. Let your child sit on Curious Bleu Hug Millie, the calf Feed the hungry goats Scratch Tazzy, the grumpy pig. Only $15 for adults and children are free. My guarantee is that yo… Learn More

DON’T LOOK AWAY — Open House/Panel Discussion

When: Saturday, December 17th at 3:00 pm

Saturday, December 17th at 3:00 pm Where: Unitarian Universalist Church of Concord, NH

Unitarian Universalist Church of Concord, NH What: Meet some of the Creators of the quilt and hear about the making of the quilt and “What is Going On with Immigration in NH?” “Don’t Look Away”, Come see the beautiful Quilts displayed in the Sanctuary and the parlor, which was conceived by Glen Ring, local teacher and activist. In… Learn More

“Human Migration” Rev. Lyn Marshall & Eva Castillo

When: Sunday, December 18th at 10:00 am

Sunday, December 18th at 10:00 am Where: Unitarian Universalist Church of Concord, NH

Unitarian Universalist Church of Concord, NH What: Rev. Lyn Marshall and special guest Eva Castillo will lead a service focusing on Migration and current US Immigration issues. Eva Castillo is the Director of the New Hampshire Alliance for Immigrants and Refugees. This will be the final day to view the 45,000 Quilt that is on di… Learn More

Christmas Concert and Sing-Along

When: Sunday, December 18th at 5:00 pm

Sunday, December 18th at 5:00 pm Where: Immanuel Community Church

Immanuel Community Church What: Please join us for an hour of music and song to celebrate the Christmas season. Refreshments will follow Learn More

Cardio for Heart Health- Monday

When: Monday, December 19th at 9:00 am

Monday, December 19th at 9:00 am Where: GoodLife Programs & Activities

GoodLife Programs & Activities What: Instructor: Jill Smith, CPT Date/Time: Mondays, December 19 – March 6, 9–9:55am (no class 12/26, 1/2, 1/16, 2/20) Cost/Registration: $50. You must register by 12pm on December 16th. GoodLife will email you the Zoom link a day or two before the class. ***Registrations made online… Learn More

Zoom Total Body Fitness

When: Monday, December 19th at 9:30 am

Monday, December 19th at 9:30 am Where: GoodLife Programs & Activities

GoodLife Programs & Activities What: Instructor: Rhonda Duhamel, CPT Date/Time: Mondays, December 19- March 6, 9:30-10:25am (no class 12/16, 1/2, 1/16, 2/20) Cost/Registration: $50. You must register by December 16th at 12pm. GoodLife will email you the Zoom link the morning of the class. ***This class is being hel… Learn More

FREE Workshop: Part 1 Offline Marketing for Small Business: Challenging, Petrifying and Scary!

When: Monday, December 19th at 10:00 am

Monday, December 19th at 10:00 am Where: Via Zoom

Via Zoom What: In this workshop we will discuss print advertising options, logos, offline marketing, business networking and much more. After this session, you will come away with some free tools to help you develop a realistic plan for marketing your business and making it time and cost eff… Learn More

Community Action Program Lunch

When: Monday, December 19th at 11:45 am

Monday, December 19th at 11:45 am Where: GoodLife Programs & Activities

GoodLife Programs & Activities What: Instructor: Community Action ProgramDate/Time: Mondays, December 19, January 23, February 13, 11:45am- 1pmCost/Registration: FREE for those 60 and up with a Suggested donation of $2.00; 60 and under: $5.00. Cash only. *** This is an in-person event! To register, please call G… Learn More

Peppermint Brownie in a Jar

When: Monday, December 19th at 6:00 pm

Monday, December 19th at 6:00 pm Where: Concord Public Library

Concord Public Library What: Join us to make a scrumptious, layered brownie mix to give to your friends or family! Suitable for ages 10-17. Registration required: www.concordpubliclibrary.net/librarycalendar Learn More

Peace & Justice Conversations: Housing Justice in New Hampshire

When: Monday, December 19th at 7:00 pm

Monday, December 19th at 7:00 pm Where: Online via Zoom

Online via Zoom What: Brandon Lemay joins us on December 19 to help us kick off the week including the National Homeless Persons Memorial Day (annually on December 21) for a conversation on how to relieve homelessness. Long concerned with matters of social justice, Brandon is currently RAD’s Statew… Learn More

FREE Workshop: Part 2 Online Marketing for Small Business: Websites, SEO and Email Marketing

When: Tuesday, December 20th at 10:00 am

Tuesday, December 20th at 10:00 am Where: Via Zoom

Via Zoom What: In this session we will cover website best practices, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Email marketing. After this session you will come away with some things to think about, like whether it’s better for your business to do a DIY website or pay a professional website desig… Learn More

Preschool Storytime

When: Wednesday, December 21st at 9:30 am

Wednesday, December 21st at 9:30 am Where: Concord Public Library

Concord Public Library What: This class includes stories, fingerplays, and songs, all designed to strengthen children’s reading or pre-reading skills. Space is limited. Please register at www.concordpubliclibrary.net/librarycalendar Learn More

FREE Workshop: Part 3 Online Marketing for Small Business: Social Media and Digital Marketing

When: Wednesday, December 21st at 10:00 am

Wednesday, December 21st at 10:00 am Where: Via Zoom

Via Zoom What: Which social media platforms should I be using? What other marketing tools can I use online? In this workshop we will provide an overview of the major social media marketing platforms including online advertising options. We will also cover blogging, and touch on some of the n… Learn More

BEMER Appointments

When: Wednesday, December 21st at 11:45 am

Wednesday, December 21st at 11:45 am Where: GoodLife Programs & Activities

GoodLife Programs & Activities What: Instructor: Jill Smith, CPTDate/Time: Wednesdays, December- February, 11:45am- 1pmCost/Registration: $10, You must register in advance. Appointments are in 15 minute intervals. *** This is an in-person event! To register, please call GoodLife at 603-228-6630.*** BEMER is a cl… Learn More

Art w/ Steve: Christmas Time

When: Wednesday, December 21st at 1:00 pm

Wednesday, December 21st at 1:00 pm Where: GoodLife Programs & Activities

GoodLife Programs & Activities What: Presenter: Steve PascucciDate/Time: Wednesday, December 21, 1-3pmCost/Registration: $30. You must register in advance. All supplies included. *** This is an in-person event! To register, please call GoodLife at 603-228-6630.*** Come on in for a fun afternoon and paint a Chris… Learn More

