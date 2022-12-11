Concerts, exhibitions and other events

Holiday Pop-up Market: 10 a.m. Midway Town Center, Winston-Salem. tinyurl.com/3rjtef3n.

Christmas in The Crown — “The Preacher’s Wife”: 7:30 p.m. The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

Carolina Classic Holiday Movie — “It’s A Wonderful Life”: 7 p.m. Dec. 12, 2 and 7 pm Dec. 23. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

Carolina Classic Holiday Movie — “Christmas Vacation”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

Christmas in The Crown — “A Christmas Carol”: 7:30 p.m. The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

Carolina Classic Holiday Movie — “Home Alone”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

Hip Hop Nutcracker: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

Christmas in The Crown — “The Bishop’s Wife”: 7:30 p.m. The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

Carolina Classic Holiday Movie — “Die Hard”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

Martha Bassett and Friends: An Evening of Christmas Song: 7 p.m. Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville. Free, a donation of $15 is suggested. 336-766-3178 or www.spcnc.org.

Christmas in The Crown — “Holiday Affair”: 7:30 p.m. The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

Salem Band Holiday Concert: “Christmas at the Movies”: 7:30 p.m. New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4400 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. Free. salemband.org.

2022 Winterfest presents “A Charlie Brown Christmas” with guest vocalist Diana Tuffin: 7:30 pm Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St., Winston-Salem. 336-608-5136, musiccarolina.org.

Christmas for the City: 1-6 pm at Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. Local churches, businesses and arts groups present live music, arts performances, original artwork, make-your-own toy workshop and Santa Claus. Free.

Handmade Holiday Market: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Winston Junction Market, 901 Trade St. NW, Winston-Salem. Artists and craftspeople selling handmade items, food trucks, more.

Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular: 7:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. greensborocoliseum.com.

Worship Live Holiday Tour: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. tangercenter.com.

Spectacular Holiday Blooms: Through Dec. 30 at Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., Kernersville. 7,000 handmade lighted flowers on display. $5. cienerbotanicalgarden.org.

Greensboro Science Center: Winter Wonderlights: Through Jan. 1. 4301 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. greensboroscience.org/winterwonderlights.

Tanglewood Festival of Lights: 6-11 pm through Jan. 1. Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol.

Holiday play

Little Theater of Winston-Salem will perform “A Christmas Carol,” adapted by Charlie Lovett and based on the novel by Charles Dickens, at Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St. in Winston Salem.

Imprisoned in the dark and miserable life he has chosen, Ebenezer Scrooge faces a fateful night of ghosts, memories, visions and fears. The Spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come try to help him find the way to a Kinder heart and a brighter future.

Performances will be at 7:30 pm Dec. 9 and Dec. 15-16; 2 pm and 7:30 pm Dec. 10 and Dec. 17; and 2 pm Dec. 11 and Dec. 18.

Tickets are available at ltofws.org/88th-season.

For more information, visit ltofws.org.

Handel’s ‘Messiah’

The Winston-Salem Symphony will perform Handel’s “Messiah” at 7:30 pm Dec. 13 at Wait Chapel, 1834 Wake Forest Rd., on Wake Forest University’s campus.

Former Symphony Music Director Robert Moody will conduct the 16th annual performance. Guest Singers will be soprano Kathryn Mueller, mezzo-soprano Taylor Raven, tenor Aaron Crouch, and baritone Troy Cook, as well as members of the Winston-Salem Symphony Chorus.

Moody was Winston-Salem Symphony Music Director from 2005 to 2018. He has led the Memphis Symphony Orchestra since 2016 and has served as the Music Director of Arizona Musicfest since 2007.

Tickets start at $25 at wssymphony.org or 336-464-0145.

Christmas Tours

Historic Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St., Kernersville, is celebrating a Victorian Christmas for the 2022 holiday season. Events will continue through Jan. 7.

The 22-room home will be adorned with Christmas displays and decor, including Victorian-inspired trees, garlands and decorations. Hours for self-guided tours are 10 am to 4 pm Tuesday-Sunday. The last entry is at 3 pm

Christmas by Candlelight will be at 5 and 9 pm Dec. 17 with costumed re-enactors from Kernersville Little Theater hosting guests and singing seasonal carols.

At 11 am and 1:30 pm Dec. 10, the Children’s Choir from First Presbyterian Church of Winston-Salem will perform holiday-themed concerts, which will be free for tour ticket-holders.

Daytime tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for those ages 6 to 18 and free for ages 5 and younger.

Candlelight Tours are $15 for adults, $6 for those ages 6 to 18 and free for ages 5 and younger.

Visit kornersfolly.org or call 336-996-7922.

Music Carolina WinterFest 2022 will present two performances at Piedmont Music Center at 212 N. Broad St in Winston-Salem.

Back by popular demand is “A Charlie Brown Christmas” with guest vocalist Diana Tuffin at 7:30 pm Dec. 16. Music from the TV special will be performed by Music Carolina Jazz Trio, featuring Federico Pivetta on piano, Matt Kendrick on bass and John Wilson on drums.

Holiday Jazz with Martha Bassett will be at 7:30 pm Dec. 23. Vocalist Martha Bassett will be joined by Federico Pivetta on piano, Ken Wilmot on trumpet, Matt Kendrick on bass and John Wilson on drums.

Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students and those 18 and younger at 336-608-5136 or musiccarolina.org.

Exhibit

Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem, will present its annual holiday exhibit and sale, “Deck the Walls,” through Dec. 24.

The all-members exhibit will feature painting, sculpture, printmaking, photography, fine craft, wearable art, specialty cards and more.

Gallery hours are 11 am-5 pm Wednesday-Saturday and 1-4 pm Sunday.

Visit artworks-gallery.org.

Also, the monthly Gallery Hop will be from 7 to 9 pm Dec. 2. Visit dadaws.net for more information.

Exhibit

“Finding Place,” an exhibition of multidimensional works by Ollie Singleton, is on exhibit through Dec. 16 at Elberson Fine Arts Center at Salem Academy and College, 412 Rams Drive, Winston-Salem.

This exhibition is curated by Kimberly Varnadoe.

Singleton likes to say: “I was born in the South — North Carolina, grew up in the South and the North, lived in a few other states — California, Oklahoma and Texas, taught a lot of students, held a few jobs in the corporate sector, earned a few degrees, wrote a few poems; am, always was and always will be a creature of the arts in search of beauty.”

Singleton works in printmaking, painting, mixed-media collage, refashioning clothing and wood art.

Gallery hours are 10 am-5 pm Monday-Friday.

Exhibit

A new exhibit, “Observations and Fantasies” by Sharon Hardin, will be on display through Dec. 23 at the Welborn Gallery in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville.

Hardin’s paintings are created using transparent watercolor in a traditional manner — no white or black pigment. Some works contain added elements of embroidery thread or watercolor pencil.

Subjects include Mandala imagery, moon-influenced creation theories, circular energy and natural phases.

Hours are 9:30 am to 4:30 pm Monday-Friday.

Call 336-679-2941 or go to yadkinarts.org/welborn-gallery.