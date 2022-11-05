Concerts, exhibitions and other events

Exhibit

“Finding Place,” an exhibition of multidimensional works by Ollie Singleton is on exhibit through Dec. 16 at Elberson Fine Arts Center at Salem Academy and College, 412 Rams Drive, Winston-Salem.

This exhibition is curated by Kimberly Varnadoe.

Singleton likes to say: “I was born in the South — North Carolina, grew up in the South and the North, lived in a few other states — California, Oklahoma and Texas, taught a lot of students, held a few jobs in the corporate sector, earned a few degrees, wrote a few poems; am, always was and always will be a creature of the arts in search of beauty.”

Singleton works in printmaking, painting, mixed media collage, refashioning clothing and wood art.

Gallery hours are 10 am-5 pm Monday-Friday.

Theater

40+ Stage Company will present the Premiere performance of “Whittlers’ Bench,” at Mountcastle Forum in the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts in Winston-Salem.

The new play was written by Winston-Salem playwright David Ratcliffe. Word of trouble in their small town reaches the retired guys who gather every day around the park bench to socialize. When a grandchild of one of the members is enduring an injustice, they want to spring to the rescue. But can they? Age has set limitations for all of them.

The play is 1 hour and 50 minutes in two acts with a 15-minute intermission.

Performances will be at 7:30 pm Nov. 10-11, 17-18 and 2 pm Nov. 13 and 20. A talk-back session will be after the play on Nov. 13.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $16 for Seniors and $12 for students at intothearts.org/events-info/rhonda, 336-747-1414 or at the door.

Visit www. 40PlusStage.com.

Concert

Yadkin Arts Council and Willingham Theater will present Bill and the Belles at 7:30 pm Nov. 12 at Yadkin Cultural Arts Center 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.

The Johnson City, Tenn.-based band, Bill and the Belles, are known for combining a string-band format with their signature harmonies, candid songwriting and pop sensibilities. Their new album, “Happy Again,” is full of life, humor and tongue-in-cheek explorations of love and loss.

Tickets are $25 at 336-679-2941 or yadkinarts.org.

Visit yadkinarts.org or billandthebelles.com.

Preservation award

Reynolda has been selected as a recipient of the 2022 Gertrude S. Carraway Award of Merit from Preservation North Carolina.

The Awards are presented annually to people and organizations demonstrating commitment to historic preservation. Reynolda was recognized at an Oct. 26 event in Winston-Salem for two recently completed projects across the estate: the roof Rehabilitation and the Formal Gardens renovation.

The roof Rehabilitation project was announced in 2018, following receipt of a $420,000 Infrastructure and Capacity Building Challenge Grant by the National Endowment for the Humanities. The Raise the Roof campaign followed to raise money, and work began in summer 2021 to replace tiles across the 30,000-square-foot bungalow roof. Partnering with architect Joseph K. Oppermann, the Frank L. Blum Construction Company, and the Baker Roofing Company, the project honored the vision of the home’s original designer, Charles Barton Keen. It was completed in December 2021.

Announced in 2020, the East Garden project focused on a primary visitor entry point to the Formal Gardens and a home to the estate’s weeping cherry trees. The work revived the original cherry tree allée that was designed by Thomas Sears in 1917. Forty-four trees were planted to form the allée or formal garden Promenade — six parallel to the Greenhouses and 19 along the east and west sides of the greenhouse gardens.

Musical

The University of North Carolina School of the Arts will present the musical “Sweeney Todd” at Freedman Theater in Performance Place, 1533 S. Main St., Winston-Salem.

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” which follows the tale of a vengeful and murderous barber, opened on Broadway in 1979 and won the Tony Award for Best Musical. With music and lyrics by Sondheim and book by Hugh Wheeler, “Sweeney Todd” has had numerous revivals, as well as a 2007 movie adaptation, directed by Tim Burton, starring Johnny Depp.

This iteration of “Sweeney Todd” will use a mixture of 19th-century and contemporary settings, drawing inspiration from the play’s British origins but embracing its identity as a musical thriller.

Performances will be at 7:30 pm Nov. 10-13, 17-19 and 2 pm Nov. 13.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for students at 336-721-1945 or uncsa.edu/performances.

Exhibit

Tattoo Archive at 618 W. Fourth St. in downtown Winston-Salem will host the “Spider Webb — Man of Many Talents” exhibit through Feb. 28.

Webb, who lived in Asheville, was instrumental in legalizing tattooing in New York City when it was banned there in the 1970s. He was also a musician, tattoo machine builder, author, sculptor and painter.

Formed in 1980, Tattoo Archive operates a working tattoo shop, a tattoo museum and tattoo bookstore all under one roof.

Hours are noon to 8 pm Monday through Saturday.

Visit tattooarchive.com and bookmistress.net.

Opera

The Greensboro Opera will present Puccini’s “La Bohème” at 7:30 pm Nov. 11 and 2 pm Nov. 13 at UNCG Auditorium, 408 Tate St., Greensboro.

Visiting opera star David Pershall will be Marcello in the local company’s full-stage production of “La Bohème,” a mid-1800s story about relationships that is sung in Italy. “La Bohème” is the story of four struggling Bohemians — a poet, a painter, a musician and a philosopher who live in Paris. It will be directed by David Holley, general and artistic director for the Greensboro Opera.

Tickets start at $15 at greensboroopera.org.

Visit greensboroopera.org

Exhibit

A new exhibit, “Observations and Fantasies” by Sharon Hardin will be on display through Dec. 23 at the Welborn Gallery in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville.

Hardin’s paintings are created using transparent watercolor in a traditional manner — no white or black pigment. Some works contain added elements of embroidery thread or watercolor pencil.

Subjects include Mandala imagery, moon-influenced creation theories, circular energy and natural phases.

Hours are 9:30 am to 4:30 pm Monday-Friday.

Call 336-679-2941 or go to yadkinarts.org/welborn-gallery to learn more.

Exhibit

Stokes County Arts Council has a new exhibit of original art by Sarah Booze called “Through the Woodlands” through Nov. 15 in the Apple Gallery at Stokes County Arts Council, 500 Main St. in Danbury.

Booze is a native of Stokes County, but her love for art, language and culture has led her to travel and live in countries around the world. She has held jobs in museums and education, and when she is not painting, she tutors Japanese and teaches art. Booze is a self-taught artist. She attributes her style and skills to observing techniques of her favorite artists and analyzing their style as well as her endless experimentation and practice.