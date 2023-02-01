Concerts, art exhibitions and Comedy in February

For a short month, February has a lot going on. The arts scene in Vermont for those 28 days has enough happening that the performances might just help you forget the freezing temperatures, whipping winds and snow-covered roads outside your favorite entertainment venue.

The good news for you nasty-weather loathers out there is that February is the last full month of winter. Before spring arrives next month and makes the Green Mountain State a little more green and a little less white, you might want to check out a few of these arts-and-entertainment events that could add considerable amounts of Sunshine and warmth to your days and nights.

World Premiere at Northern Stage

Through Feb. 12, the world Premiere of playwright Celeste Jennings’ drama “‘Bov Water” continues its run that began Jan. 25 hours Northern Stage, Byrne Theater, Barrette Center for the Arts, White River Junction. $19-$69. www.northernstage.org

Disco Biscuits bring a two-night party

9 pm Wednesday, Feb. 1-Thursday, Feb. 2, electronic jam-rockers Disco Biscuits rave for two nights with opener Karina Rykman, Higher Ground Ballroom, South Burlington. $45 in advance, $49 day of show, $79 two-day pass. www.highergroundmusic.com

