“Conceding A Goal At The End Is Never Nice But We Can’t Look Back”

Inter wingback Matteo Darmian spoke of his disappointment after the Nerazzurri conceded in stoppage time to be held to a 2-2 draw against Monza in Serie A this evening.

Simone Inzaghi’s side led twice in the match, with Darmian scoring the opener before Lautaro Martinez struck in the second half, only for Monza to snatch a late leveler and cost Inter two crucial points.

Speaking to the club’s in-house television channel, Inter TV, after the final whistle at the U-Power Stadium, and as reported by FCInterNews.itDarmian admitted the draw left a bitter taste in his mouth, but warned that the Nerazzurri couldn’t dwell on it.

“There is regret because we were winning. Conceding goals at the last minute is never nice and we couldn’t bring home the three points,” the former Manchester United defender said.

“But we can’t look back, we have to work and improve because there are aspects we can improve on.

“We have to improve in all aspects. There’s not just one thing to work on, we have to work on everything and that’s what we will do in training and then do in the game.”

Inter face Darmian’s former club Parma in the Coppa Italia on Tuesday, before a league game against Hellas Verona next weekend and the Supercoppa Italiana against AC Milan on 18 January.

With a packed fixture list, Darmian admitted that it would be difficult but he was optimistic that Inter could defend their Coppa Italia crown.

“Yes, absolutely. On Tuesday there will be another competition, we want to do well, last year we won and this year we want to go all the way.

“It will be a difficult opponent, but we will do our best as always to bring home the win,” he concluded.

The 33-year-old joined Inter on an initial loan from Parma in 2020 and has made 85 appearances, scoring seven goals.