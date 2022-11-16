CONCACAF, OneFootball Launch Soccer Media Partnership – Sportico.com

The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) and the global soccer media platform have agreed to a content sharing partnership. The partnership starts immediately and will include content created during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

CONCACAF will use the partnership to promote content from its competitions, including the Scotiabank Champions League, the Nations League and the men’s and women’s Gold Cups. North and Central American soccer’s governing body will also share content from Qualifying tournaments for the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the Olympic Games.

Through the partnership, content from CONCACAF tournaments will be delivered to the Germany-based football media platform’s 100 million-plus users across the globe.

“This content sharing deal will provide us with a greater platform for our major tournaments,” Heidi Pellerano, CONCACAF’s chief commercial officer, said in a statement. “It will also help us continue the long-term international growth and commercial expansion that we’ve been experiencing as excitement builds ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will be held across three of our member nations.”

The Confederation is one of FIFA’s six continental governing bodies for soccer. CONCACAF members Canada, Mexico and the United States will jointly host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“CONCACAF represents a region of the world that loves football and is home to some historic footballing nations,” Tom Mueller, vice president of partnerships at OneFootball, said. “We want to get fans closer to football from around the world, giving them access to the football content they want, no matter where they are, and this latest partnership with CONCACAF helps us make that happen.”

OneFootball, which was founded in 2008, has partnerships with over 100 associations and 150 soccer clubs worldwide. The platform operates a 24-hour Newsroom to provide fans with breaking news, highlight clips, statistics and live scores of over 200 Leagues and competitions. CONCACAF is the first Confederation to partner with OneFootball.