Con Edison Athlete of the Week: Somers football’s Matt Fitzsimons

Name: Matt Fitzsimons

School: Somers

Sports: Football

Class: Senior

Athletics: In Friday’s 35-7 win over Niskayuna in the NYSPHSAA Class A semifinals, Fitzsimmons completed 13 of 21 passes for 219 yards and threw for five touchdowns to get the Tuskers to the Class A final in Syracuse for the second straight year. He also had 15 rushing yards. … As of Wednesday, he’s completed 138 of 187 attempts for 2,176 yards, 30 passing touchdowns and 11 rushing touchdowns for a completion percentage of 74%. … The Captain of the football team garnered All-State, All Section and All League QB honors last season. … He’s a member of the basketball team where last season, he was the Captain and garnered All Section, All Conference and All State Honorable mention.

Extracurriculars: Fitzsimons is a member of the National Honor Society. … He’s a member of the Somers Leo Club and the Investment Club. … Fitzsimons was selected to be a Peer Leader. … He’s a Youth football mentor for the 10U Somers team. … Fitzsimons is a Counselor for Somers youth football and basketball. … He’s a Volunteer referee and Coach for girls’ flag football (first grade-eighth grade). … Fitzsimons works as a busboy at a local restaurant and delivers pizza for a local pizzeria.

