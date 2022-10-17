Comstock forfeits last 2 weeks of varsity football season amid ‘safety and eligibility concerns’

COMSTOCK, MI – For the second consecutive year, Comstock’s varsity football season is coming to an early end, this time due to safety and eligibility concerns.

The Colts had forfeited their Week 6 and 7 varsity games, and head Coach Spencer Tuggle said in a Thursday email to MLive that the team won’t be taking the field for its final two contests.

“Due to safety and eligibility concerns, we have forfeited the varsity season and will be finishing out the season with a JV schedule,” said Tuggle, who is in his first year as the Colts’ varsity head coach.

Tuggle did not return a request to expand on the factors behind the decision, and Comstock Athletic director Justin Ansel could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.

Comstock was scheduled to hold its Homecoming football game against Decatur on Sept. 30, but a post on the high school’s Facebook page less than two hours before the Friday night kickoff said a last-minute injury prevented the Colts from fielding a varsity team.

“Despite losing a number of players to academic ineligibility, Comstock was ready to battle Tonight with 14 players,” the post read. “Regretfully, due to a last-minute injury we are unable to safely field a team for tonight’s varsity football game. All Homecoming festivities, including the dance, will be rescheduled for next Friday, October 7.

“We apologize for any inconvenience.”

However, Comstock also forfeited his Oct. 7 home game against Centreville, and with the two most recent forfeits, the Colts managed to play just five games of their nine-game schedule, going 1-4 in that span, including a 40-22 win over Cassopolis.

Comstock also forfeited the final three games of its 2021 season due to a lack of available players, and head coach Jason Hayes resigned shortly thereafter.

The school of 351 students competes in the Southwest 10 Conference for football and hasn’t had a winning season on the gridiron since 2007. Between 2011 and 2016, the team lost 40 consecutive games.

Late schedule change pits prep football state finalist against 2 perennial powers

Newfound competitive streak has Otsego junior surging toward cross country state Finals

Big changes in Divisions 1, 2 Headline latest Michigan high school volleyball rankings

Lawton girls basketball senior makes Division-I college commitment

Michigan prep football playoff picture includes Division 1 coin flip heading into Week 8

30 surprise players from Michigan’s 2022 high school football season