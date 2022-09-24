Compton Beats Wilson On Controversial Late Field Goal Call – The562.org

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel BitonioClass of 2009.

A late controversial blocked field goal ruling became the talk of the game on Carter Field at Compton College as Compton defeated Wilson 27-25.

With 30 seconds left and trailing by two, Wilson sent out their kicking unit on first down in Compton’s red zone, trying to get their first lead since an opening score. The kicking woes continued as the field goal was blocked behind the line of scrimmage, but Wilson recovered the ball.

However, the officials awarded Compton the ball, which caused a ruckus and befuddlement on the Wilson sideline. Compton would eventually kneel the clock out, and they win in dramatic fashion.

“I feel really bad for the kids to lose on a Heartbreaker like that, and it leaves a bitter taste in [our] mouth,” said Meyer.

The teams traded touchdowns on their opening possessions. Wilson’s running back Christian Chapman would go about 50 yards for his first of four scores. Compton’s Aava Lilomaiava would score on a fumble to himself from about 20 yards. Both PATs were missed, and it was 6-6 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Chapman scored from 40 yards out, yet Wilson missed the PAT again. It was 12-6 Wilson with 10:19 left in the first half.

Compton Struck back, feeding the ball to senior Erick Barrios, in his return to the field after injury, and junior John John Bledsoe. Barrious capped a 65 yard drive with a touchdown and a two-point conversion, giving the Tarbabes the 14-12 lead with 5:28 left in the half.

Compton almost had another opportunity to score, yet poor clock management and penalties derailed their red zone knocking drive. Going into the locker rooms, Compton led 14-12.

Fireworks exploded in the last four minutes of the third quarter as momentum shifted.

Wilson’s defense stopped Compton on their own side of the field, forcing a turnover on downs. However, a bad snap and fumble provided a scoop-and-score for Compton’s Jeremiah Hall. With a good PAT attempt, Compton led 21-12 with 3:31 left in the third.

The ensuing kickoff, Wilson’s Shane Heiman made something out of nothing as he returned the ball from Wilson’s goal line to Compton’s own 25. Chapman would Punch it in for his hat trick, but Compton would block the PAT attempt. Compton still led 21-18 with 3:08 left in the third.

Compton’s next possession was a Clinic of a three minute drill, as the Tarbabes marched down 80 yards on the Bledsoe’s back. Bledsode capped the drive with a score to give the Tarbabes a 27-18 lead, as they failed the two point conversion. At the end of the third, it was 27-18 Compton.

As the fourth quarter started, Wilson’s Chapman fumbled near midfield despite appearing down and the refs controversially awarded Compton the ball. The Bruin defense would cause a turnover on downs, and one could hear “Ball don’t lie!” coming from the Wilson far sideline.

With Compton on his heels, Wilson went into a hurry up offense that concluded with a touchdown score from none other than Chapman. With their first successful PAT, it was 27-25 with 6:25 left in the game.

With a critical drive and only one timeout, Compton had the opportunity to seal the game at midfield. In order to gain the ball back, Wilson called a timeout at 5:22. Compton fumbled the handoff out of the timeout, and Wilson would recover at their own 48.

“Our quarterback being in pain really hurts us in the end. We had the opportunity to seal the game, but because of the injury, we were forced to change a call,” explained Compton head Coach Calvin Bryant.

With excellent field position and a boosted morale, Chapman and the Bruins went to work. They drove down the field, and with under 30 seconds left Meyer called a timeout to strategize, but the block ended the comeback.

Wilson (1-4) plays at Cabrillo (0-6) on Friday.

“There is still a lot of football left, and we have to work hard and get just ready for Cabrillo,” concluded Meyer.

“2-0 is good, but it is the caliber of the win,” explained Bryant.

Compton has a bye next week, and Bryant is focused on getting his players healthy and recovered.

Compton visits Jordan on Oct. 7.