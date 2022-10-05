Composite NFL Power Rankings: Packers Inch Up to Fourth

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers aren’t earning many style points but who is in this year’s NFL?

Last week, 15 of the 16 games were within one score at some point in the fourth quarter, the most in NFL history. The Packers were part of that, obviously, needing overtime to dispatch the New England Patriots.

The Packers will face the New York Giants on Sunday in London. Both teams are 3-1 but the Packers are No. 4 in our Composite NFL Power Rankings, a combination of our rankings and those of seven national media outlets.

