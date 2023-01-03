Compliant stenographers and a Brave man from Fife – Phil Mac Giolla Bháin

As regular readers will be aware, I believe that a vital function of any functioning Fourth estate is to hold power to account.

Since I started writing about the issues surrounding Scottish football here in 2008, it has been shamefully apparent that this is not how the mainstream media in Scotland views their role.

Instead, it is to provide free PR for the favored franchise at Ibrox.

Indeed, they constantly authorize all of my harshest assessments of them.

Today it has been a particularly unedifying sight to observe the local media trying to explain away the Goldson handball incident.

This reeks of a Fourth Estate ending itself out of shape to ignore the glaringly obvious.

Then there is this from the man who, in the past, gushed that there was a Billionaire at Ibrox:

This further reinforces my belief that only Outsiders can act the cause of fairness in Scottish football.

In this, Fergus McCann was an outsider, as were the HMRC inspectors, bona fide journalists based in London and, if you will permit me, your Humble Correspondent here in Dún na nGall.

For the avoidance of doubt, there ARE journalists in Scotland who know the truth about the cozy relationship between Hampden and Ibrox and the local media’s role in facilitating that arrangement.

However, because of where they work and where they live, they know that obedient silence is the smart move.

The late great Turnbull Hutton was asked on the steps of Hampden to characterize Scottish football.

They simply used a single word that started with “C” and ended with “T”.

He was inside the tent, and he spoke truth to power.

The chaps at Hampden couldn’t handle that.

When I look at the featured image of this piece, I think of my friend at his eternal rest in the Kingdom of Fife.

Unlike Alfredo yesterday, he wouldn’t miss this open goal.

