Complete your Bachelor’s of Arts in Management in just two years at USF

If you are a working professional or a junior college student interested in completing your Bachelor’s degree, the two-year Bachelor of Arts in Management (BAM) program at the University of San Francisco is explicitly designed for you.

As a student in the BAM program, you will be learning in an online/remote environment to:

Apply critical, ethical, and socially responsible thinking reflective of the Jesuit tradition when problem-solving and developing sound management decisions.

Unlike most business school curricula, the BAM program integrates functional management knowledge pertinent to leading in the nonprofit, public, and private sectors as well as in the more traditional for-profit sector.

Demonstrate interpersonal communication proficiency with written, oral, and listening skills to help you Collaborate more effectively with others.

Curriculum covering fundamental management disciplines where students gain knowledge, team-building skills, and hands-on project experience with courses in Information Systems, Accounting, Financial Analysis, Marketing, Organization Behavior, Data Analytics, Crisis Management, Entrepreneurship, and Strategy.

“What sets this program apart is its emphasis on more general management issues guided by Jesuit principles of social and economic justice. Courses such as Ethics and Society, Social Change, Crisis Management, and Managing Collaborations are all inspired by that tradition,” says Michelle Millar, associate Dean of McLaren Undergraduate School of Management.

There are two BAM tracks.

Track One: Two-year curriculum resulting in a Bachelor of Arts in Management Degree.

Track Two, BAM-to-Grad: Qualified students complete the first year of the BAM curriculum and then start an eligible School of Management Graduate program. Upon completion of their first 10 credits of the Graduate program, students would earn their BAM degree.

“Where a traditional business degree is designed specifically to prepare students for work in the for-profit environment, a BAM degree will appeal to and prepare students for Careers in the public and nonprofit sectors as well,” says Richard Stackman, associate Dean of Masagung Graduate School of Management.

