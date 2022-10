Complete Region 3 Sectional schedule

Region 3 Volleyball schedule

*Note: all game times for second matches each night are approximate times*

All are double-elimination except where noted

Class AAA

Region 3, Section 2

all games at Princeton High School

Tuesday, Nov. 1

(1) Well. 1 Woodrow Wilson vs. No. 4 Oak Hill, 6 p.m

(2) Well. 2 Greenbrier East vs. No. 3 Princeton, 6 p.m

30 minutes after session 1

(3) Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

(4) Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Thursday. Nov. 3

(5) Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 5:30 p.m

Championship game

(6) Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, 30 minutes after

(7) if necessary, 30 minutes after

Section 2

Monday, Oct. 31

(1) Well. 4 South Charleston hosts No. 5 Riverside single elimination play-in game, 5:30 pm

Tuesday, Nov. 1

all matches at George Washington High School

(2) Well. 1 George Washington vs. Winner Game 1, 5:30 p.m

(3) Well. 2 Capital vs No. 3 St. Albans, 5:30 p.m

(4) Winner game 2 vs. Winner game 3, 7:30 pm

(5) Loser game 2 vs. Loser game 3, 7:30 pm

Wednesday, Nov. 2

(6) Loser game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 5:30 p.m

Championship game

(7) Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 6, 7:30 p.m

(8) if necessary, 30 minutes after

Class AA

Region 3, Section 1

all games at Shady Spring High School

Tuesday, Nov. 1

(1) Well. 3 Independence vs. No. 4 Nicholas County, 5:30 p.m

(2) Well. 2 Herbert Hoover vs. No. 5 Liberty, 5:30 p.m

(3) Well. 1 Shady Spring vs. Winner Game 1, 7 p.m

(4) Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 7 p.m

Wednesday, Nov. 2

(5) Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 5:30 p.m

(6) Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, 5:30 p.m

(7) Loser Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 7 p.m

Thursday, Nov. 3

Championship game

(8) Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 7, 6 p.m

(9) if necessary, 8 p.m

Section 2

all matches at PikeView High School

Monday, Oct. 31

(1) Well. 1 PikeView vs. No. 4 Bluefield, 5:30 p.m

(2) Well. 2 Wyoming East vs. No. 3 Westside, 5:30 p.m

(3) Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7:30 p.m

(4) Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 7:30 p.m

Tuesday, Nov. 1

(5) Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, 5:30 p.m

Championship game

(6) Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7:30 p.m

Wednesday, Nov. 2

(7) if necessary, 5:30 p.m

Class A

Region 3, Section 1

Tuesday, Nov. 1

at James Monroe High School

(1) Well. 4 Summers County vs. No. 5 Mount View, 6 p.m

(3) Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 James Monroe, after game 1

at River View High School

(2) Well. 3 Montcalm vs. No. 6 Meadow Bridge, 6 p.m

(4) Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 River View, after Game 2

Wednesday, Nov. 2

at highest seeded loser’s court

(5) Loser Game 4 vs. Loser Game 1, 6 p.m

(6) Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 2, after game 5

(7) Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, after game 6

at highest seed winner’s court

(8) Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 6 p.m

Thursday, Nov. 3

at winner’s bracket home court

(9) Loser Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6 p.m

Championship game

(10) Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 10, after game nine

(11) if necessary, after game 11

Section 2

Monday, Oct. 31

at Greenbrier West High School

(1) Well. 4 Midland Trail vs. No. 5 Richwood, 6 p.m

(3) Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 Greenbrier West, 7:30 p.m

at Charleston Catholic Sports Complex

(2) Well. 3 Webster County vs. No. 6 Greater Beckley Christian, 6 p.m

(4) Winner Game 1 vs. No. 2 Charleston Catholic, 7:30 p.m

Tuesday, Nov. 1

at highest seeded loser’s court

(5) Loser Game 4 vs. Loser Game 1, 6 p.m

(6) Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 2, after game 5

at highest seed

(7) Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 4, 6 p.m

Wednesday, Nov. 2

at loser of game 7 court

(8) Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6

(9) Winner Game 8 vs. Loser Game 7, 7:30 p.m

Thursday, Nov. 3

Championship game

at winner’s bracket home court

(10) Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Winner Game 9, 6 p.m

(11) if necessary, 7:30 p.m