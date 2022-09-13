Complete list of NBA 2K23 ratings for Brooklyn Nets roster

As the NBA regular season approaches, basketball fans are graced with the NBA 2K23 video game which allows fans to play as any of their favorite superstars or build your own historic career.

The Brooklyn Nets have one of the best teams in the game, with an absolutely stacked roster. With a plethora of veteran talent, the Nets deserve a high overall in the ratings.

The game has officially been released, which means its time for fans to learn the averages of all their favorite athletes and teams. The game’s program calculates player overalls based on every asset on the hardcourt. Kevin Durant responded to game creator, claiming that his ranking is too low.

The official rankings and ratings were released recently. Now is the time to list every player on the Nets with their 2K23 rating with the official release date now here. The number next to each player is their rating: