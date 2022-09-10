Complete Houston Rockets ratings list for NBA 2K23 video game

Friday’s release of the NBA 2K23 video game also involved the annual release of NBA 2K’s ratings for all players across the league. To determine virtual skills, players are rated on a 1-to-100 scale in numerous categories, including a frequently disputed overall rating.

Courtesy of HoopsHype, we also know how each player stacks up compared to 500 of his NBA peers. For example, the highest-rated player on the 2022-23 Rockets roster — second-year guard Jalen Green — has an overall rating of 82. That’s tied for 68th overall and matches the likes of Myles Turner, Julius Randle, Lonzo Ball, Malcolm Brogdon, Al Horford, Tobias Harris, Kyle Lowry, and Jerami Grant.

Houston’s second-highest-rated player is Rookie forward Jabari Smith Jr., who has a 78 rating. That’s tied for No. 112 overall alongside players such as Buddy Hield, Seth Curry, Herb Jones, Caris LeVert, John Wall, Collin Sexton, Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Victor Oladipo, Cole Anthony, and fellow top rookie Paolo Banchero.

From best to worst, scroll on for the initial “overall rating” list involving all current members of the 2022-23 Rockets. Additional ratings in other categories, such as 3-point shooting, are available at 2Kratings.com. Depending on results in the upcoming season, these roster ratings could be adjusted in future NBA 2K digital updates.

Jalen Green: 82 overall rating



Ranking among all NBA players: No. 68 (road)

AP Photo/Michael Wyke

Jabari Smith Jr.: 78 overall rating



Ranking among all NBA players: No. 112 (road)

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Kevin Porter Jr.: 77 overall rating



Ranking among all NBA players: No. 134 (road)

Photo by John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jae’Sean Tate: 77 overall rating



Ranking among all NBA players: No. 134 (road)

AP Photo/Michael Wyke

Alperen Sengun: 77 overall rating



Ranking among all NBA players: No. 134 (road)

Photo by Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Gordon: 75 overall rating



Ranking among all NBA players: No. 212 (road)

Photo by Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

KJ Martin: 75 overall rating



Ranking among all NBA players: No. 212 (road)

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Josh Christopher: 75 overall rating



Ranking among all NBA players: No. 212 (road)

AP Photo/Matt York

David Nwaba: 74 overall rating



Ranking among all NBA players: No. 272 (road)

Photo by Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Garrison Mathews: 73 overall rating



Ranking among all NBA players: No. 304 (road)

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Usman Garuba: 73 overall rating



Ranking among all NBA players: No. 304 (road)

Photo by Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Boban Marjanovic: 73 overall rating



Ranking among all NBA players: No. 304 (road)

Photo by Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Marquese Chriss: 73 overall rating



Ranking among all NBA players: No. 304 (road)

Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images

Tari Eason: 72 overall rating



Ranking among all NBA players: No. 337 (road)

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

TyTy Washington: 71 overall rating



Ranking among all NBA players: No. 383 (the road)

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Trey Burke: 71 overall rating



Ranking among all NBA players: No. 383 (the road)

Photo by Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Sterling Brown: 70 overall rating



Ranking among all NBA players: No. 417 (road)

Photo by Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Hudgins: 68 overall rating



Ranking among all NBA players: No. 455 (road)

Photo by Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Daishen Nix: 67 overall rating



Ranking among all NBA players: No. 476 (road)

Photo by Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports