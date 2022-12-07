Complaint alleges Baldwin basketball coaches offered paid training to players | News, Sports, Jobs

A parent of a Baldwin High School student has filed a complaint with the state Ethics Commission, alleging the school’s head basketball coaches solicited payments to train players who then received favorable treatment in the program.

The training through the private for-profit Uptempo training facility in Kahului began for Baldwin basketball player candidates while COVID restrictions were in place, according to the complaint Filed Nov. 21.

“By the start of this season, a large majority of Baldwin player candidates were either ‘marketed into’ or pressured into Uptempo training, by way of this ‘player marketing,’ “ the complaint says. “Those who do not engage in Uptempo training face retaliation as Baldwin players, while Uptempo customers are promoted and given favorable treatment.”

Uptempo’s commercial website lists fees for the private lessons ranging from $70 to $1,500, the complaint says.

It alleges that Baldwin head varsity basketball Coach Cody Tesoro was giving personal private Lessons to Baldwin students through Uptempo and that he and Baldwin head junior varsity basketball Coach Donnie Dadiz have “unethically profited enormously from Baldwin basketball candidates and players under their supervision…”

It is Nov. 30, Tesoro said he had no comment.

Baldwin Athletic Director Wade Hondo referred questions to Principal Keoni Wilhelm.

“At Baldwin High School, we treat any allegation with the highest level of sensitivity and confidentiality in order to preserve the integrity of any process,” Wilhelm said Friday. “The department cannot comment or share details at this time.”

In state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs business records, Dadiz is listed as agent for Uptempo Athletics Maui LLC, which has a Kahului address and was registered as a business June 30. DCCA records also show previous registrations for Uptempo Athletics Maui.

Dadiz did not respond to an email seeking comment Friday.

The Baldwin parent who filed the complaint said he had warned Tesoro in February of “pay for play” concerns after the Coach began privately training varsity players and candidates for pay at the Uptempo facility.

“Instead of being accountable public servants and at least slowing down to assess the propriety of their conduct after being warned, these two coaches went to work at warp speed over this last (Maui Interscholastic League) off season to fleece as many Baldwin players and hopefuls as possible, for as much as possible, with financial schemes that keep them as customers for as long as possible,” the parent told The Maui News. “It is truly sad to watch part-time public servants use their public influence to potentially make more than most full-time public servants’ salaries, simply by ignoring public servant prohibitions or by attempting to circumvent them through a ‘business model.’ “

The parent, who requested anonymity out of fear of retaliation, said the distribution of Uptempo brand clothing has been part of the business operation.

“My son has been discriminated against from the moment I started scrutinizing the appropriateness of this Uptempo place; and from the moment I started questioning this in writing, he has been substantively retaliated against,” the parent said. “My son has been pressured in every way to ‘just go along with the program,’ all roads of which lead to paid Lessons at Uptempo. Because we have refused to pay like others, everything my son does in the Baldwin program is like trying to progress in quicksand, while Uptempo customers skate.”

In resolving a 2012 case, the state Ethics Commission found that just as the state Ethics Code “prohibits teachers from privately teaching or tutoring their current students or prospective students for pay,” the Ethics Code “similarly prohibits a Coach from offering or providing private lessons, for pay, to members of the school’s team who are Supervised by the coach.”

The case involved an investigation into a charge against an Oahu public high school tennis coach who privately coached tennis players on the team for money. The Coach paid a $500 fine as part of the resolution of the case.

The commission said it could not comment on pending complaints.

* Lila Fujimoto can be reached at [email protected]





