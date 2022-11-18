Competitive Palm Beach County school choice programs in arts, trades

As thousands of Palm Beach County families submit applications for their children to attend one of the school district’s choice programs next year, many will be vying for a select number of seats in highly competitive programs that are housed in just 15 schools.

There are 330 choice programs across the district’s 180 campuses. They focus on everything from Spanish language immersion to civil air patrol to environmental studies.

Eight new choice programs have been added to the mix at the Dwight D. Eisenhower K-8 school, Palm Springs Middle, Pahokee High and the district’s two newest schools: two programs at West Boynton Middle and three at Joaquín García High School.

Although not all choice programs are cutthroat competitive, data from the district show the five schools were so selective that they admitted fewer than 31% of all the students who applied last year.

