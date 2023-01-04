Competitive Drive Initiative Shatters Fundraising Goals – Athletics – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

THE FLATS – Thanks to extraordinary support from donors, the Competitive Drive Initiative – a unified endeavor by Georgia Tech, the Georgia Tech Foundation, Georgia Tech athletics and the Alexander-Tharpe Fund to Accelerate funding for student-athlete Scholarships – surpassed $4.8 million raised in the final two months of 2022. With year-end gifts still being processed, the Competitive Drive Initiative has nearly doubled its initial $2.5 million goal, which produces an impact of more than $9.5 million for Tech student-athletes, thanks to a dollar-for-dollar match from the Georgia Tech Foundation.

Tech announced on Dec. 5 that the initial fundraising goal had been reached, with a gift from the football head coach Brent Key and his wife, Danielle, pushing the total past the $2.5 million mark, and the goal was extended to $3.5 million.

Launched on Oct. 27, the Competitive Drive Initiative had an initial goal of raising $2.5 million in new gifts to Georgia Tech’s Athletic Scholarship Fund by Dec. 31. The Athletic Scholarship Fund is the AT Fund’s top priority for annual gifts, as it directly provides Scholarship funding for Tech student-athletes.

Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera (left) announced on Dec. 5 that the Competitive Drive Initiative’s original $2.5 million goal was surpassed with a gift from head football Coach Brent Key (center) and his wife, Danielle, as director of athletics J Batt (right) looks on.

In all, more than 1,700 donors contributed to the Competitive Drive Initiative, resulting in the initial $2.5 million fundraising goal being nearly doubled.

“We are so appreciative for the generosity of Georgia Tech fans and their commitment to Accelerating the impact that they make on our student-athletes,” Georgia Tech director of athletics J Batt said. “On behalf of our student-athletes, our coaches and our staff, we thank everyone who contributed to the Competitive Drive Initiative. We’re also very grateful for President Cabrera and the Georgia Tech Foundation, who matched the funds raised dollar-for-dollar, which allowed donors to double the impact of – and receive double the benefits for – their contributions. Thank you once again to everyone for your support of Georgia Tech student-athletes!”

The Competitive Drive Initiative is a part of Transforming Tomorrow, Georgia Tech’s $2 billion comprehensive campaign to build a foundation for advancing the Institute and its impact — on People’s lives, on the way we work together to create innovative solutions, and on our world — for decades to come.

