Competitive Drive Fuels Southern Miss Volleyball’s Wesley

NEW ORLEANS – Competitive.

It’s the one word that seemingly everyone uses to describe Mia Wesley, Southern Miss’ sophomore outside hitter from Orem, Utah.

That competitiveness has driven Wesley to become one of the top Offensive players in the nation. She ranks sixth nationally in points per set (5.70) and eighth in kills per set (4.97). Both of those numbers lead the Sun Belt Conference.

But Wesley’s competitiveness started at a much younger age in a family full of athletes and driven personalities.

* * * * * *

Everyone in Wesley’s family is driven to win, whether it is in sports, card games or anything else.

Growing up, no one hated to lose more than she did.

“My family used to say it wasn’t a game until Mia Cried because, if I lost, I would start sobbing,” Wesley said.

It’s no secret what fueled Wesley’s competitiveness.

Wesley’s father is former BYU basketball standout Mekeli Wesley (1997-01), who also led Provo High School to a pair of state championships in 1995 and 1997. He enjoyed a long professional career in Europe until 2010 and competed on the national team for Guam .

Three of her uncles also played basketball, including Tai Wesley, who was the Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year for Utah State in 2011 and played overseas in Europe, New Zealand, and Australia.

“My family is all extremely competitive,” Wesley said. “I grew up watching my dad and uncles play all kinds of sports. I’d always want to be a part of it. When they’d play pick-up, I’d want to play, but they’d tell me I was too little. To this day, they are all super competitive. Anything we’re doing is going to be a competition.”

Her father and Uncle Tai were both standout basketball players who went undrafted by the National Basketball Association, but enjoyed long and accomplished careers overseas. Their experiences continue to drive Wesley.

“My Uncle Tai just retired from his professional career and he taught me that there are going to be people who don’t like you, but you always just have to give them a reason to,” Wesley said. “You have to show them that you put in the work for what you’re doing and you’re willing to do anything you can to win.”

Not surprisingly, family has also been a central theme in Wesley’s life.

“We’ve always talked about our family name,” she said. “We are Wesleys and we don’t give up. We’re going to win at whatever we’re doing and we’re going to compete to win. My Uncle Tai taught me about being who I am, falling back on my family and taking pride in our family name.”

* * * * * *

Wesley grew up playing basketball like her father and uncles, but it was her aunt who first introduced her to volleyball when she was 14.

Angela Lobendahn-Peterson played volleyball at New Mexico State and still ranks ninth all-time at the school for career kills (1,250) and recorded the fifth-most kills in a single season (494 in 2000) in program history. Interestingly enough, Wesley’s cousin – also named Mia – followed in her mother’s footsteps and currently plays for the Aggies.

“My Auntie brought me to a camp she was having – I went and I fell in love with volleyball,” Wesley said. “She had opened her own club in Utah where I’m from. She asked if I’d want to be on one of her club teams. When I got to high school and was trying to decide what sport I might potentially play in college, I picked volleyball. I liked it a lot more than basketball.”

Wesley went on to star at Mountain View (Utah) High School, where she was named Utah Miss Volleyball in 2019 and led her team to the state championship that season. Her performance, coupled with her trademark competitiveness, on the night of the state championship became legendary.

“On the night of the state championship, I was actually really, really sick,” Wesley said. “I was throwing up and my parents said that I didn’t have to play in the match. But I had to play in it. Sitting out was not an option. I ended up having 16 kills and we won, but I was definitely ill. We had gotten to that point and there was no way I was going to sit out.”

* * * * * *

Wesley chose to pursue her collegiate career at the University of Portland and quickly made an impact. She started 13 of 15 matches during a COVID-shortened 2020-21 campaign and was a West Coast Conference Honorable Mention selection.

There had been much change surrounding the Pilots’ program during Wesley’s recruitment. Brent Crouch left to become the head coach at Auburn in 2018 and his replacement, Jeff Baxter, was dismissed before Wesley’s freshman season. It ended up not being the right fit for Wesley.

Wesley entered the transfer portal, where she was contacted by former Southern Miss head Coach Stephanie Radecki.

“Coach Radecki sent me an email and basically said, ‘We have a Scholarship and we’d love for you to come here.'” Wesley said. “I had never really heard of USM, but I had lived in Jackson for a summer when I was younger. I talked to my parents about it and they told me that it was a good area and they thought I would like it there. They told me to think about it and do what I thought was right. I committed the next day to Southern Miss.”

In her first year in Hattiesburg, Wesley totaled 428 kills – the most by a freshman in program history. She led Conference USA in total kills and was named an All-Conference USA Second-Team honoree. It was a tough season, however, as the Golden Eagles went 11-17 overall.

On October 26 of last year, it was announced that Southern Miss would be joining the Sun Belt Conference. Two months later, Jenny Hazelwood was named head coach of the program. Hazelwood, a former standout at Mississippi State, who later coached the Bulldogs and then founded the Infinity Volleyball Academy in Flowood, Miss., has dedicated her career to growing volleyball within the state of Mississippi.

Her impact on the program has been immediate.

“The new coaching staff has made a huge difference,” Wesley said. “They want to win and compete and put together the best lineup that’s possible. We’ve really bought into their system and, with that, we’ve all been putting up way better numbers than we did last year.”

Not only has Hazelwood revamped the Southern Miss program – which is off to a 10-6 start this season – but she has also been a great mentor to Wesley, a factor that has shown in the second-year player’s performance.

“She’s really helped me develop my game better and further,” Wesley said. “My hitter’s toolbox has expanded a lot. She’s taught me different shots and tricks of a hitter, and finding different ways to score. She is really honest about the system she wants us to run and tells us that when we execute this system, we can be unstoppable. We have seen that when we do it, it works extremely well. And she is there when we fall back to our old ways to help put us on the right path. She has done a phenomenal job.”

Throughout the 2022 campaign, Wesley has been among the top Offensive players in the Nation statistically, ranking as high as second in the Nation in Kills per set and points per set during the year. As expected, she and her family have also become competitive over those rankings.

“My dad actually sends them to me before I ever look,” Wesley said. “He really pays attention to that kind of stuff and says, ‘Come on, you can get to that No. 1 spot this week.’ I have all that motivation from home. But I honestly just want to do the best I can to help my team win.”

Wesley has set a number of personal goals for herself, including getting five kills per set, hitting .250 each match and getting double-digit kills and digs each time out. But more important to her than those individual achievements is the ultimate goal of winning.

“We have goals of winning the conference,” Wesley said. “That’s the only focus right now, so I’m trying to look to score as much as I can to help the team be successful.”

It’s a commitment to competitiveness that continues to make her family proud.

