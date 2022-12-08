Competing With NBA Greats Inspires Daniel Gafford to Elevate Game

Daniel Gafford has been in and out of the lineup this season as Coach Wes Unseld, Jr. has tried to find a successful formula for the Wizards.

Gafford found himself on the outside looking in for a stretch in November when Unseld, Jr. was searching for a spark and more aggressiveness. For a while, they found that missing piece in Taj Gibson.

“Just needed a change of energy,” Unseld Jr. said about Gibson. ‘He’s a pretty solid playmaker from the elbows inside the paint and he’s going to rebound on screens. Defensively, he’s going to be a little bit more aggressive. I think his style of play, whether they’re fouls or not, he’s an aggressive defender. They cause some havoc out there.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button