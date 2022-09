Comparing the two Boston-area golf tournaments

BOLTON, Massachusetts — Two different tournaments. Two different vibes.

This year, the Greater Boston area hosted a pair of golf events that featured the top professional male players from around the world: The 122nd US Open and the fourth-ever LIV Golf Invitational.

The former took place from June 16-19 at The Country Club in Brookline while the latter wrapped up last week at The International in Bolton. Although Golfers like Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson played in both tournaments – the only other real similarity between the two events was that they were both played in the commonwealth.

“They’re just two different animals,” said Mark Barber, a former member at The International who lives in Millis.

“It’s night and day,” said Mike Proulx, a current member at The International who attended both the US Open and LIV Golf Invitational.

What is LIV Golf?

LIV Golf is a new series that aims to “reinvigorate golf through a structure that adds value to the entire sport while helping to bring new audiences to the game” according to its website.

LIV Golf’s slogan is “golf, but louder” as it features music, players wearing shorts and a fan village with games, food trucks and entertainment for kids. “It was cool how they were playing music and stuff,” said Jack Fruh, a freshman golfer at Newburyport High. “(LIV is) more chill. I like to see the players be more comfortable.”

“The fan zone is a great experience,” Proulx said. “I love the music and it’s a really great atmosphere.”

More: USGA announces Brae Burn Country Club as host for two US Women’s Amateur Championships

A few wrinkles to the LIV Golf format – as opposed to the US Open – is it’s a 54-hole tournament that features a shotgun start (when all players tee off at the same time each day on different holes). The three-day tourney also boasts just 48 players (whereas the Open and PGA Tour host four-day events with usually 132 players or more) who are drafted into 12 different teams. The eight-event series includes $255 million for prize money for individual and team winners.

“That was one of the coolest things I’ve ever been to,” said Logan Barber, a senior golfer at Millis High who attended the LIV Golf Invitational on Friday. “You can get a lot closer to the players, there was music playing, there was a band after and it’s much more interesting because it’s a team thing and you have to watch everything.”

What were the prices like for LIV Golf vs. US Open?

Prices between the two events were pretty comparable for food and merchandise. The same can’t be said for tickets, though.

Item LIV Golf at International US Open at Brookline Bud Light $7 $10 Bottled water $3 $3.50 Wine $9 $12 Hot dog $5 $7 Cookies $3 $3.50 Hats $39 $40 Tickets $49 $390

Comparing the two events (and their ticket prices), however, may not be fair. Especially given the novelty of LIV Golf and the longstanding Popularity of the Open.

More: Keegan Bradley enjoys his week at the US Open in Brookline with family and friends

“It’s kind of apples and oranges,” said Proulx, who brought his 14-year-old son to both events. “(LIV) is a party and (the Open) is, I don’t know if serious is the right word, but it’s a different level.”

“It was still the Open,” said Logan Barber, who attended both golf events in Massachusetts this year. “So it was still fun.”

No matter the differences, players at both events still signed autographs, fans still cheered (and heckled) and a Champion was still crowned.

“It’s pretty cool seeing all the big names over here in our backyard like this,” said Hudson High senior Brendan O’Brien, who attended the LIV Golf event on Sunday. “Not many big events over here so to have (two) is pretty cool.”

LIV Golf has won some fans over, but not everyone

Following the final round on Sunday, the energy was palpable around the grounds of The International for the new golf tour, which is financed by the Public Investment Fund – the Sovereign Wealth fund of Saudi Arabia.

Fans stuck around to see Johnson win in dramatic fashion on the 18th green in a three-person playoff. The former No. 1 golfer in the world then sprayed Champagne all over his teammates, who also won the LIV Golf team event, before world-famous DJ Diplo Hosted an after-party.

“It’s more for fan experience,” said Logan Barber.

Some golf fans aren’t jumping on the LIV Golf bandwagon just yet, however. The new tour has created a bit of a divide between the PGA Tour – and golf fans and players across the world.

“I want to like (LIV),” Hopedale junior golfer Lucas Levasseur said, “I’m just a PGA guy.”

But with the PGA Tour not scheduled to come back to Massachusetts in 2023, would local golf fans head to Bolton to watch the LIV Golf Invitational next year?

“One hundred percent,” O’Brien said.

Said Proulx: “I think they have a three-year contract, so as a member I can’t wait until they come back next year. To be able to bring my kids to this and it’s the access that’s the major difference from the Open. To bring my kids to the Open is trying to lift them up over people but (at LIV) you’re on the ropes and 10 feet away from some of the best players in the world.”

“It’s attracting a wider range of golfers and sports fans,” said Mark Barber, Logan’s father. “It was one of the better Sporting events I’ve been to in a while. I rate it 10-out-of-10. I had a blast.”

Tommy Cassell is a senior multimedia journalist for the Daily News. They can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @tommycassell44.