Comparing some of Michigan’s 2023 commits to NFL players

All of Michigan’s 2023 commitments will officially sign their National Letter of Intent on Wednesday. In fact, most of them already have — you can see all the updates on our tracker right here.

With multiple high-level prospects committed and signed, Let’s take a look and compare them to some NFL players to get a glimpse at what the Wolverines are getting.

Four-star DL Enow Etta: Indianapolis Colts DE Kwity Paye

Like Paye, Etta has a huge ceiling coming into his career at Michigan. Etta, the highest ranked player in Michigan’s class at No. 116 overall, is a high motor, gritty player. He will excel in Michigan’s strength and conditioning program much like Paye did. With only room to grow, Etta has the opportunity to be the next great Michigan defensive end.

Four-star RB Cole Cabana: New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara

Cabana is a do-it-all football player. They can rush, catch and return the ball. This is very similar to New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara. A Dexter (MI) product, Cabana should be an instant impact player at Michigan whether it’s in the running, receiving or return game. Cabana’s 6-foot, 180-pound frame makes him ready for college football at the Big Ten level.

Three-star WR Fredrick Moore: Cleveland Browns WR Amari Cooper

Much like Cooper, Moore’s best quality is route running. He is not a true burner, but Moore’s shiftiness and hands make him a Threat in the receiving game. Moore’s 6-foot, 175-pound frame goes perfectly with his style of play. He has the ability to create separation and win 1-on-1 balls against defenders.

Four-star LB Semaj Bridgeman: Minnesota Vikings LB Eric Kendricks

Bridgeman racked up 30+ offers over his recruitment mainly due to his hard-nosed, run stopping skills. This aligns well with the play style of Minnesota Vikings’ linebacker Eric Kendricks. Bridgeman will be a tackling machine for the Wolverines. His area of ​​improvement will need to come in the pass coverage department. There’s no doubting the Philly native’s ability to put his nose on the football and his high football IQ.

Four-star OT Evan Link: Cleveland Browns OT Jack Conklin

On paper, Link is a surefire offensive tackle at 6-foot-6, 290 pounds. The four-star started at Gonzaga Prep (DC) since his sophomore year. Like Cleveland Browns’ Jack Conklin, Link is a Mauler who can dominate the run game. A college weight program will only intensify these run blocking skills. Where Link will need guidance is in pass protection. He is still a bit raw and will look to add techniques from Sherrone Moore.