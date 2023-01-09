Community Voices: Resolve to get started towards prioritizing your mental, physical health | Community Voices
Every year, for weeks leading up to the New Year and long into January, I find myself contemplating the practice of setting a New Year’s resolution. Usually, this tradition involves making a firm decision to change yourself one way or another, usually for the better. We’re often encouraged to make multiple ambitious benchmarks and our wellness or our ability to improve our Habits are usually a target. We chide both ourselves and others if we don’t measure up.
By the end of January, most of us will have abandoned our resolutions all together. Generally, it’s good to set goals and I believe the New Year is a wonderful moment to reflect on the importance of taking care of ourselves.
