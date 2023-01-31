Community support Cumberland University football player injured in crash

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Rockvale High Graduate is on the minds of many after a Rutherford County crash last weekend. Friends and family are at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, hoping to get good news soon.

If anybody can tell the story of 19-year-old Brady Owen, it was the people at Vanderbilt on Monday. His family, including mom Jamie McKinley was there, as well as Brady’s girlfriend Danielle Dunaway, and Brady’s roommate and best friend Gabe Lockridge.

“One of his best friends’ dads looked at me last night and said to know Brady is to love Brady,” said McKinley.

“Anytime I was down, he’d be the one to bring me up,” Lockridge added.

Since third grade, Brady was playing football.

“A lot of focus, a lot of willpower, a lot of strength, a lot of determination, that’s something my boy has,” said McKinley.

Brady played for Rockvale High in Rutherford County, always focused on one day playing for Cumberland University. They did it.

“When me and him first met, that was one of his biggest goals, to get the Scholarship from Cumberland,” Dunaway said.

“This was something we talked about, dreamed about, and we finally got the opportunity to make it happen,” said Lockridge. “It’s just as we talked about as kids.”

“He’s always been strong for me, and now I feel we need to be strong for him,” Dunaway continued.

Saturday morning, Brady was driving on Interstate 840 in Rutherford County. Family members said his truck was hit by another vehicle that had lost control. Brady was thrown from his truck. His injuries included a fractured clavicle, bruised lungs, and bleeding and swelling of the brain.

“They’re trying to stabilize the swelling in the brain and the brain pressure,” said McKinley. “That’s pretty much where we’re at, it’s a waiting game.”

“Prayers are all we have right now,” said Lockridge.

Support for Brady has been constant. His Cumberland University football team paid a visit Monday afternoon. A GoFundMe page already has more than 250 donations, raising nearly $17,000 dollars.

“He’s gonna get through this, and he’s gonna keep fighting, and we just have to keep praying for him,” said Dunaway.

“As soon as he gets stabilized, wakes up, that same smile is going to come back,” added Lockridge.

“We need our boy to wake up,” said McKinley. “We need him to open those eyes and be here with us.”

For the GoFundMe benefitting Brady Owen, visit here.