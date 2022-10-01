Community phase of fundraising complete with $5M goal met

The Eugene Family YMCA has met its community fundraising campaign goal of $5 million.

The YMCA is raising money for a new, 75,000-square-foot facility that’s expected to cost around $48 million, including the cost to purchase the land. The Y started a capital campaign for a new facility in 2014 and has raised $42.3 million so far, according to a press release from the nonprofit.

That total includes $5.03 million from more than 825 donors as part of a community phase of the campaign, which got a boost from a $1 million match offered by the Tykeson Family Foundation. The final two gifts to match the foundation pledge came from longtime Y members, the organization said.

Eugene YMCA leadership is “humbled and inspired” by the donors, said CEO Brian Steffen.

