Community mourns death of longtime Madison schoolteacher Roslyn Carney

MARSHALL – Roslyn Carney made quite an impact on her students and co-workers in her 20 years at Madison County Schools, but friends and family members are now left to reckon with losing her.

According to a Madison County Schools Facebook post, Carney experienced a cardiac event on Nov. 10 that led to other health complications, and she died on Nov. 16. She was 46.

Carney, a native of Hudson, Florida, made her home in Madison County with her husband, JP Carney, after attending Mars Hill University, according to her brother, Kenny Reed.

Madison County Schools will host a service celebrating Carney’s life on Dec. 12.

‘Loved every student that she worked with’

Roslyn Carney poses Sept. 27, 2021 with Madison County Board of Education member Keith Ray. Carney was honored during the school board meeting for being named Brush Creek Elementary's 2021 Teacher of the Year.

Carney taught music at Laurel Elementary, Hot Springs Elementary, Madison Middle and most recently served as the media center Coordinator at Brush Creek Elementary, where she earned Teacher of the Year Honor in 2021.

During her 20 years with the school system, co-workers remember Carney for the connections she made with students, the enthusiasm and cheer she brought to the classroom every day and her relentless desire to improve her students’ learning experiences.

