The Hilton College Station was rocking Thursday evening as the Arts Council of Brazos Valley’s annual Celebrate the Arts fundraising event returned with a dueling pianos theme.

Tim Georgeff and Tyler Lewis of The Killer Dueling Pianos took the stage after a live auction and Scholarship sponsorship drive raised $22,000 for the organization and six people and organizations were recognized for their work in and support of the arts in the area.

After the 2020 event was canceled and the 2021 event was moved outdoors due to COVID-19 concerns, Jeremy Osborne, Arts Council board president and Celebrate the Arts chair, said the night was just about having fun.

Georgeff and Lewis played requests, with all the tips — ranging from tens to hundreds of dollars — donated to the Arts Council.

Volunteer of the Year award recipient Carol Scamardo said she enjoyed seeing people come out, have fun, relax and support the arts.

“I think it makes everybody feel good just to know that they’re doing something good and also they’re supporting the Arts Council,” she said.

“After the last two years, I think we missed out on a lot. They still are telling stories and writing about how people are still having reactions from being locked in. It’s time to enjoy life. Enjoy life while you have it.”

In its 52nd year, the Arts Council helps support the arts by funding Grants for affiliate organizations, such as the Brazos Valley Art League, the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra and Texas A&M OPAS, as well as supporting arts education programs and funding Scholarships for local students .

Osborne said during its half-century in the community, The Arts Council has distributed millions of dollars to hundreds of Affiliates and artists throughout the area.

“Everyone recognizes the need and value of having a well-rounded education and multiple disciplinary education, and arts are a big part of that,” Osborne said.

“They make for a better person, a better student, a better employee. That’s important for both public education and then just to enhance the quality of life.”

Cornelius Gray, Volunteer and mentor Coordinator for the Brazos Valley Juvenile Justice Center, said the funds from the Arts Council support programs that help the children in the center’s care.

“Without the funds and support of events like this, it wouldn’t be possible for our kids to participate and do those things,” he said.

Lynette Davila-Murphy, who was seated at Gray’s table, said from a donor’s perspective, she is glad to see the money go to such good causes.

Osborne and Arts Council board member Lee Cargill said the arts help make the community a better place to live.

A retired banker, Cargill said the Arts Council was a big draw when she would try to recruit people to move to the area.

Cargill was also one of the volunteers and artists who contributed unique centerpieces reflecting different types of art from sculptures to photographs.

Osborne said board members Stephanie Sale and Patricia Burchfield, who also received the Jane Wolfe Distinguished Arts Leadership Award Thursday, had the idea to utilize crowd-sourced centerpieces — some created specifically for the event and others on loan from the owner — and said they hoped it becomes a new tradition.

“This represents a wild amount of creativity and work on the part of dozens of people across the community,” he said.

“… They’re all unique. Some are for sale; some are not. Some are permanent; some are not. It really looks fantastic. It’s very cool; it’s very different, very creative in keeping with the spirit of the organization.”

Scamardo said she has aspired to be an artist and was influenced by her mother’s career as a florist, but never quite got there. However, she said, she enjoys being around art and supporting art.

“It’s fun to see how different people perceive it and how they put it together and what it means to them,” she said.

During his remarks from the stage, Osborne described art as a form of communication.

“People have always sought to express emotions and conditions in ways that allow others to understand and relate to their own experiences, so in many ways, fine arts are as important as any other method of communication or Diplomacy that we have in our history, and our society,” they said.

“More specifically, art is really the only form of Commerce that originates from someone’s passion for the creative process and ends with someone else’s love of the created object. It’s unique in the human experience and certainly enhances our personal happiness and our collective quality of life.”

The following were this year’s award recipients: Monika Pate, the ML “Sonny” Moss Artist of the Year; Patricia Burchfield, the Jane Wolfe Distinguished Arts Leadership Award; Coleen Bradfield, the DA “Andy” Anderson Award; Stephanie Jones and Ashely Wilson, the Arts Champion; Carol Scamardo, Volunteer of the Year; and a special recognition to OPAS in its 50th season.