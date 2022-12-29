Community Foundation nearing $8M goal to support community center

As Upper Arlington leaders and their design team work towards a tentative groundbreaking for the city’s first community center this spring, a private campaign to raise $8 million to support the project is in its stretch drive.

In August 2021, the Upper Arlington Community Foundation officially kicked off a campaign to raise $5.4 million in private donations to support the construction of the Upper Arlington Community Center with the announcement of a $2 million gift from Loanne Crane in Honor of her late husband, Robert “Bob” S. Crane Jr.

Since then, the community’s support of the private fundraiser led the UACF this past spring to increase its overall goal for the project to $8 million.

According to UACF Executive Director Jessica Grisez, the campaign was within $1 million of its goal as of Dec. 19.

“We’re at $7 million, which includes gifts of cash and pledges we’ve received,” Grisez said. “We’re hoping we can reach the $8 million goal by a spring groundbreaking for the project.”

To add incentive for prospective donors, an Anonymous donor since summer has pledged to match all gifts of $5,000 or less through the end of 2022. The Anonymous donor plans to chip in up to $250,000 through the arrangement.

Additionally, the UACF announced Dec. 16 it’s offering anyone who makes donations of $250 or more through the rest of the campaign the opportunity to have their photo or a photo of someone for whom they make the donation Featured on a mosaic that will be installed at the community center.

“The mosaic will be revealed in spring 2023,” Grisez said. “Ultimately, it will be housed in the community center.

“You make a gift of $250 (or more) and then you get to upload your photo or a photo of someone you’re making a donation for. That’s a work in progress, but right now we’re reserving those spaces for the photos . It’s a way that everyone can see themselves in this community center and a great way to celebrate this moment in history.”

The city is building a 105,000-square-foot community, which also is expected to feature 39,000 square feet of leasable office space, at the Kingsdale Shopping Center after approximately 80% of Voters in May 2021 approved a ballot Advisory question asking if the city should build a community center.

The city intends to finance the community center portion of the construction project through a combination of about $14 million in city cash, $50.5 million in municipal bonds, $8 million in funds raised by the UACF and revenues the city will receive from community center tenants.

A study by Ballard*King & Associates presented to Upper Arlington City Council on Nov. 14 estimated the facility will cost approximately $3.5 million to operate in its first year. Those funds are expected to be generated through membership fees that haven’t been set.

While the schedule remains preliminary and could be affected by ongoing supply-chain issues related to construction materials, city officials hope to break ground for the community center this April and open the facility in April 2025.

“The city will be issuing an RFP (requests for proposal) for construction bids in January, with the goal of bringing a recommendation to City Council in March,” said Emma Speight, Upper Arlington community-affairs director.

Grisez said that in addition to the Legacy gift Crane provided to jumpstart the campaign, the UACF has been able to raise funds for the project through a variety of methods.

They’ve included selling the blue bricks for $50 a piece from the former Macy’s building that was razed to make way for the community center, UACF events, Promotions on through the UACF website and social media, as well as through the matching campaign by the Anonymous donor and the mosaic project.

“I really do think it’s a campaign for everybody,” Grisez said. “We’ve taken a grassroots approach.

“We’re feeling really good about it, and excited about the community’s response. Folks have waited 40 years for this, and they certainly have celebrated with their response.”

The $8 million campaign is the largest fundraiser the UACF has taken on since being founded in 2004. Additional information about the foundation and the campaign is available at the UACF website.

