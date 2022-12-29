Community Foundation nearing $8M goal to support community center

As Upper Arlington leaders and their design team work towards a tentative groundbreaking for the city’s first community center this spring, a private campaign to raise $8 million to support the project is in its stretch drive.

In August 2021, the Upper Arlington Community Foundation officially kicked off a campaign to raise $5.4 million in private donations to support the construction of the Upper Arlington Community Center with the announcement of a $2 million gift from Loanne Crane in Honor of her late husband, Robert “Bob” S. Crane Jr.

Since then, the community’s support of the private fundraiser led the UACF this past spring to increase its overall goal for the project to $8 million.

According to UACF Executive Director Jessica Grisez, the campaign was within $1 million of its goal as of Dec. 19.

“We’re at $7 million, which includes gifts of cash and pledges we’ve received,” Grisez said. “We’re hoping we can reach the $8 million goal by a spring groundbreaking for the project.”

To add incentive for prospective donors, an Anonymous donor since summer has pledged to match all gifts of $5,000 or less through the end of 2022. The Anonymous donor plans to chip in up to $250,000 through the arrangement.

