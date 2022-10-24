Community Folk Art Center to Honor 50th anniversary Ailey II Dance Company performance

To support student Journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

In its early years, the Community Folk Art Center was a small organization in a storefront building, known only as a gallery.

Fifty years later, Dr. Tanisha Jackson, CFAC’s executive director, said the center has developed into a haven for creativity and diversity across the entire city.

“We grew as an organization,” she said. “Now, we are a center that provides more space for work and conversation and education.”

Since its Inception on May 12, 1972, CFAC at Syracuse University aims to spread Black art and culture in central New York. While the center’s main goal is to showcase the work of artists from the African diaspora, CFAC is open to all audiences.







Although events for the 50th anniversary began back in May, they’ve been ongoing throughout the year, such as an upcoming performance from Ailey II Dance Company, which will take place on Wednesday. The center also hosted a luncheon Saturday, which included an art auction to raise money for the Creative Arts Academy, CFAC’s free year-long art program for children.

CFAC is also hosting an art exhibit in the same location, featuring art both by creatives closely associated with CFAC and some of their seven co-founders.

“They’re exhibiting their work, and we also have some photos from our Archive that have been printed and framed that show you the early years of CFAC,” Jackson said. “That exhibit is also part of the celebration, and we’re excited about that.”

The Community Folk Art Center has several different forms of art on display, Jackson said. Its programs, available for both children and adults, include art classes, such as West African drum and dance, painting, ceramics, hip-hop dance, theater, writing books, Poetry and photography.

Jackson’s drive for diversity in both audience and art also inspired her to collaborate with Ailey II Dance Company.

“We wanted something that young people can come to, that mature adults can come to, and something that’s visibly beautiful,” Jackson said. “(The performance) encompasses almost all of the arts.”

José Miguel, founder and artistic director of La Joven Guardia del Teatro y la Danza Latina, which works in partnership with CFAC, applauded Ailey II Dance Company’s original combination of new and old dance styles.

“This company has this very unique and spectacular way to perform,” he said. “It’s so many things. It’s (a mix) between Classical and contemporary together.”

The association has remained constant in its values ​​in the time Miguel has partnered with them. It’s always been inviting, enriching, and “like home,” Miguel said.

“We are turning, we are proud to say, 50 years old,” Jackson said. “It’s an incredible milestone.”