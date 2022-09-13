Community Folk Art Center Celebrates 50th Anniversary With Ailey II Dance Performance at Landmark Theatre

The Community Folk Art Center (CFAC), a unit of the Department of African American Studies in the College of Arts and Sciences, celebrates its 50th anniversary with a performance by the Ailey II – Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, featuring Emerging dance Talent and artistic director Francesca Harper.

The Ailey II performance will take place Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the historic Landmark Theater in Syracuse. Doors open at 6 pm and tickets can be purchased online or at the Landmark Theater box office. Special VIP tickets with premium seating are available through CFAC. Seating is limited.

VIP ticket holders are invited to a luncheon and art auction fundraiser on Oct. 22 at noon at the CFAC Gallery located at 805 E. Genesee St., Syracuse. An exhibition of creative works from the cofounders of CFAC and historical photos of the organization will also be on display for viewing.

CFAC was founded in 1972 by the late Herbert T. Williams, Professor of African American studies at Syracuse University, in collaboration with other Faculty and students, as well as local artists and City of Syracuse residents.

Under the leadership of the Department of African American Studies, CFAC has become a thriving hub in Syracuse and the greater community for developing and promoting creative exploration of the African diaspora. Its mission is to exalt cultural and artistic pluralism by collecting, exhibiting, teaching and interpreting the visual and expressive arts. In addition to Williams, CFAC Founders include Shirley Harrison, Jack White, George Campbell Jr., Mary Schmidt Campbell, David MacDonald and Basheer Alim.

“For 50 years, CFAC has helped share, preserve and continue the histories and stories of the African diaspora through the arts,” says Tanisha M. Jackson, Ph.D., executive director of CFAC, Creator of Black Arts Speak and Professor of African American studies. “We are proud of the community we serve, the setting for dialogue and interaction we provide, and the Incredible programs and artists we support.”

CFAC planted its roots in a small storefront, then relocated to a converted Auditorium on the East side of Syracuse, before finally settling into its current space in the heart of the Connective Corridor, where the building now functions as a Multidisciplinary community art center and venue for community members to gather in the spirit of creative expression.

Public programming offered by CFAC includes exhibitions, film screenings, gallery talks, workshops and courses in studio and performing arts, and more. CFAC also offers a robust Creative Arts Academy that provides a gateway to the arts to middle school and high school students in the community.

In addition to the Ailey II performance, CFAC will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a variety of additional events. To learn more about events, visit the CFAC website. For more information about the gallery or tickets to the Ailey II performance, contact [email protected] To support CFAC’s artistic and educational programming, visit the Donate page of its website.