Community Corner: Cincinnati Bengals Doing Great Things On And Off The Field This Holiday Season

Cincinnati is in the middle of a six-game win streak and race for the coveted AFC North crown. Their quest for the AFC’s top seed remains alive as well.

There has been a lot to be proud of on the field from this Bengals team this season. The same holds true off the field. Members of the team and organization have continued to show their support of the community during the month of December.

Sam Hubbard Nominated for NFL Honor, Gifts Super Bowl Tickets, Hosts Shopping Spree

The Bengals announced Hubbard as their Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for a second consecutive year. The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for their accolades on and off the field.

