Community Corner: Cincinnati Bengals Doing Great Things On And Off The Field This Holiday Season

Cincinnati is in the middle of a six-game win streak and race for the coveted AFC North crown. Their quest for the AFC’s top seed remains alive as well.

There has been a lot to be proud of on the field from this Bengals team this season. The same holds true off the field. Members of the team and organization have continued to show their support of the community during the month of December.

Sam Hubbard Nominated for NFL Honor, Gifts Super Bowl Tickets, Hosts Shopping Spree

The Bengals announced Hubbard as their Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for a second consecutive year. The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for their accolades on and off the field.

As part of the nomination, Hubbard surprised a Lucky fan with Super Bowl tickets.

Hubbard carried on his charitable Outreach by hosting his holiday ‘Shop With Sam’ event for 20 kids. The Sam Hubbard Foundation teamed up with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati for the occasion.

Each child was treated to a pizza party and gifted $250 to buy Christmas gifts at King Arthur’s Court in Cincinnati.

“This is one of my favorite events of the year. Being able to spend some quality time with the kids is always fun—they are full of positive energy,” said Hubbard. “More than anything, we just want to show them they are cared for.”

Shop With Sam 2022 Photos by Madison Borland/We The Creators

Jessie Bates Named NFLPA Community MVP for Single Mother’s Initiative

Bates was named the Week 15 NFLPA Community MVP after he hosted his third annual Single Mother’s Initiative event December 9-11. They treated a group of six single moms and their kids to a few days of fun.

“Being named NFLPA Community MVP is an amazing accomplishment for the JB3 Single Mom’s Initiative,” Bates said. “Growing up, I saw how hard my mom worked to provide for me and my family, and I want to be able to give back to single moms who are doing the same thing for their families now.”

The NFLPA will make a $10,000 contribution to the safety’s Charity or foundation of choice.

Along with the other 2022 Community MVPs, Bates will also become eligible for this year’s Alan Page Community Award, which is the highest honor one can receive from the NFLPA.

Trey Hendrickson Gives Back to Families at Local Church

The Hendrickson Hope Foundation donated toys from Jazwares and Spikeball to Matthew 25: Ministries and their Tornado Relief effort to benefit the families affected by the recent Kentucky tornados.

Cam Taylor-Britt Visits with Boys and Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati

Taylor-Britt visited the Sheakley Boys and Girls Club Center in West Price Hill on one of his off days this month.

The Rookie passed out headphones to the kids during their mental health group session to help them during interactive learning.

“I grew up there [Boys and Girls Club],” Taylor-Britt said. “I spent my summers in after-school programs and built some great relationships with a lot of people that I still love today and so they are some very genuine relationships. They’ve helped me, my mom and my brothers and sisters.”

Taylor-Britt partnered with the Boys and Girls Club in his hometown of Montgomery, Alabama last year for a holiday Charity event. He looks forward to continuing the relationship with the Boys and Girls Club in Cincinnati with appearances like this.

Trenton Irwin Participates in Shopping Spree to Benefit Cincinnati Youth

Irwin joined Cincinnati Entertainment Group on a holiday shopping event to benefit 200 children who are part of the Saturday Hoops program.

“I think the best thing that Saturday Hoops does and something I hope the kids feel is that they have someone who has their back, someone that believes in them.” Irwin told the AllBengals. “For me, it’s cool to be able to support kids with gifts, life lessons in sports and just investing time to talk about life. I’m super thankful for my platform that the NFL provides.”

Irwin has spent time with Saturday Hoops during his time as a Bengal. They back their mission to bring underprivileged kids together every Saturday to provide aid and lessons through sports.

Zach Carter, Cam Sample, Chris Evans, and Jeffrey Gunter Bring Presents to the Local Classroom

Carter, Sample, Evans and Gunter all visited a Cincinnati area school to give out presents to young students and provided ornaments for all to decorate together.

Carter even dressed as Santa for the kids.

Drew Sample Holds Toy Giveaway for Hospital Patients and Families

Sample and his wife, Angelina, gave away hundreds of toys and gift cards for patients and their families at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

The Samples have been supporters of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital since Sample was drafted to the Bengals in 2019.

D’Ante Smith Collaborates with Hometown Group for Their Christmas Celebration

Smith teamed up with 100 Black Men of Augusta, Inc. for their 2022 Christmas Celebration.

The Christmas Celebration benefitted over 130 families in the community with holiday gifts.

“I am Thankful that 100 Black Men of Augusta is letting me partner and work with them to make this possible,” Smith said. “This organization is close to my heart because when I was a kid, I was Blessed to be a part of this organization that created an incredible environment for me. This year I want to create that same opportunity for the children and families during the Holiday.”

The mission of the 100 Black Men of Augusta, Inc. is to improve the quality of life within our communities and enhance educational and economic opportunities for all African Americans.

Bengals and Campbell’s Chunky Soup Distribute Thousands of Meals to Greater Cincinnati Families

The Bengals and Campbell’s Chunky® partnered with Freestore Foodbank for a holiday meal drive-through event.

Over 20 Bengals players and over 50 Bengals front office staff members passed out 2,000 boxes of turkey, ham or chicken, fresh produce, and holiday meal sides and favorites to those in the vehicle line.

The event will feed as many as 8,000 people in the community.

Campbell’s Chunky is also donating 100,000 more meals to Freestore Foodbank as part of their hunger-relief program, Chunky Sacks Hunger. This program’s initiative is to fight food insecurity and donate one million meals to people in need this NFL season.

