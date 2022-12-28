Community Center Hosts Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County 30 Brothers in 30 Days Campaign

The North Liberty Community Center will host Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County on Jan. 7, 2023, from 10 am 5 pm as part of the non-profit organization’s work to Engage potential local Mentors for local boys — or “Littles” — on their waitlist, some of whom have been waiting 12 months for a “Big.”

The drive is part of a new BBBS initiative: 30 Brothers in 30 Days.

The goal is to spark 30 men to apply in January to become Big Brothers and make a lasting, positive impact as Volunteer mentors. The commitment is simple: Hangout with a young person twice a month. BBBS makes it easy with free events, partner discounts and professional support. Throughout January, BBBS will visit community organizations and businesses, post giveaways on social media, email and distribute signs and posters to help the boys hoping for a Big Brother.

BBBS is encouraging action by giving away a football signed by Iowa Hawkeye football Coach Kirk Ferentz and gift cards to Scheels, the Airliner, KFC and Zio Johno’s. There are three ways to enter for giveaways:

Apply to become a Big Brother Refer someone to become a Big Brother Share a social media post promoting the need for Big Brothers

Winners will be drawn throughout the month and announced on the agency’s social media feeds: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Mentoring a young person in need of a positive relationship is more than just fun and rewarding; it is an evidence-based practice to promote healthy development, increase resilience and reduce youth violence.

BBBS invites adults ages 18+ to learn more and apply via the website www.bbbsjc.org/get-involved or by attending one of these free and in-person opportunities. Come Solo or bring a friend!

Monday, Jan. 2, 5 to 8 p.m., Coralville Recreation Center, 1506 8 th St, Coralville

St, Coralville Friday, Jan. 6, 7:30-8:30 am, Mix Home Mercantile, 565 Cameron Way Suite 106, North Liberty (part of First Friday Connections Hosted by the Iowa City Area Business Partnership)

Saturday, Jan. 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., North Liberty Library, 520 W Cherry St., North Liberty

Sunday, Jan. 8, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Diamond Dreams Sports Academy, 2905 Stoner Court, North Liberty. (Talk with Bigs and Littles, enjoy use of batting cages, kickball, pizza, and lemonade.)

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 5:45 to 9:15 pm, GreenState Family Fieldhouse, 811 E 2 n.d Avenue, Coralville

Avenue, Coralville Wednesday, Jan. 11, 5 to 6 pm, Bump’s Restaurant, 1380 Melrose Avenue, Iowa City (part of Cocktail Connections Hosted by the Iowa City Area Business Partnership)

Tuesday, Jan. 17, 5:45 to 9:15 pm, GreenState Family Fieldhouse, 811 E 2 n.d Avenue, Coralville

Avenue, Coralville Saturday, Jan. 21, 7:30-11:30 a.m., Solon Community Center, 313 S Iowa St, Solon

As long-time Big Brother Ken Fate says, “Big and Little both gain in this relationship — and it can also have a larger impact on the community by saying ‘We care’.“