Community Access to the Arts appoints Wes Buckley and Beth Liebowitz | Business

GREAT BARRINGTON — Wes Buckley has been appointed music specialist and Faculty artist, and Beth Liebowitz dance Faculty and performance projects manager, at Community Access to the Arts.

They will support CATA program directors Jeff Gagnon, Kelly Galvin and Kara Smith in working to grow programs and performance opportunities for artists with disabilities.

Buckley is a musician, songwriter, instrument builder, and educator. Since joining CATA as a Faculty artist in 2018, Buckley has taught music and songwriting workshops in every area of ​​CATA’s programming. In his new role, He will explore creative new approaches to music making and create opportunities for artists with disabilities to collaborate across art forms.

Liebowitz is a dancer, choreographer and movement therapist who has recently relocated to the Berkshires after seven years as the program director at The Greens at Greenwich, Conn. In addition to bringing this work to schools and day programs throughout CATA’s service area, she will also help produce CATA performances and sharings.