Commonwealth Handball mourns Queen Elizabeth II – Voice of Nigeria

The Commonwealth Handball Association expresses its condolences to the Royal family, government and people of the United Kingdom following the demise of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.

In a letter signed by the Secretary General Commonwealth Handball Association, Saidu Jibril Ojih in Abuja, the CHA joins the Realms and member countries to mourn the Demise of the Longest serving Monarch in British history and Head of Commonwealth who left an indelible mark on mankind

which will forever be remembered.

“Her Majesty’s reign of over seventy years did not only transform the lives of people around the world, it redefined governance and epitomized the dreams and aspirations of the girl child in sports many of who have continued to inspire newer generations. The Queen will always be remembered for her unprecedented contributions to sports development, especially handball in the Commonwealth realm and other member countries”

Saidu Jibril who is also a ranking member of Confederation of African Handball and the Handball Federation of Nigeria recalls the Transformation of sports in Commonwealth Territories under Her Majesty’s reign snowballing into the Commonwealth Games becoming a formidable international multi-sports Fiesta with advancement in organization, quality and performance in each edition since the 1930 Hamilton Games in Canada.

He further noted that plans were fine tuned with the consent of the Commonwealth Hierarchy for the approval of the International Handball Federation to have the sport as a permanent feature at the next edition of the Games in 2026.

This comes after the nod was given to the sport at the next Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago even as Nigeria begins plans for the development of beach handball nationwide.

The CHA Secretary General prays God comforts the Royal Family and grants the entire Commonwealth the Fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.