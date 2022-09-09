Commonwealth Handball Association mourns Queen Elizabeth II

The Commonwealth Handball Association has expressed its heartfelt condolences to the Royal family, and the people of the United Kingdom on the death of her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II who died at age 96.

In a letter signed by the Secretary General Commonwealth Handball Association, Saidu Jibril Ojih in Abuja, the CHA joined the Realms and member countries to mourn the Demise of the Longest serving Monarch in British history and Head of Commonwealth who left an indelible mark on mankind

“Her Majesty’s reign of over seventy years did not only transform the lives of people around the world, it redefined governance and epitomized the dreams and aspirations of the girl child in sports many of who have continued to inspire newer generations. The Queen will always be remembered for her unprecedented contributions to sports development, especially handball in the Commonwealth realm and other member countries.”

Advertisement

Saidu Jibril, a member of the Confederation of African Handball and the Handball Federation of Nigeria, recalls the Transformation of sports in Commonwealth Territories during Her Majesty’s reign, which snowballed into the Commonwealth Games becoming a formidable international multi-sports Fiesta with advancements in organization, quality, and performance in each edition since the 1930 Hamilton Games in Canada.

He also stated that plans were being finalized with the approval of the Commonwealth Hierarchy for the International Handball Federation to include the sport as a permanent feature at the next edition of the Games in 2026.

This comes after the nod was given to the sport at the next Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago even as Nigeria begins plans for the development of beach handball nationwide.

The CHA Secretary General prayed God comforts the Royal Family and grant the entire Commonwealth the Fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.