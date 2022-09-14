Commodores add to 2023 class in big Carter Lang

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – JANUARY 15: Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse of the Vanderbilt Commodores watches his team play during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena on January 15, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Commodores 75-55. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Jerry Stackhouse and Vanderbilt Basketball land its third class of 2023 prospect, with center Carter Lang being the latest newcomer.

The SEC has several programs that have been killing it on the recruiting trail, including in the 2023 class. But one team that has been doing well also is Vanderbilt Basketball, which under head Coach Jerry Stackhouse has been a top-30 program in terms of annual recruiting classes.

The upcoming freshmen group is ranked No. 28 according to 247sportsComposite, while next year’s group is already off to a great start, thanks to the newest commitment of Carter Lang.

Lang is a 6’9 center out of Charlottesville, Virginia that picked the Commodores over programs such as Stanford, SMU, Illinois, and Richmond. He’s a Consensus three-star Recruit in the 2023 class and ranked around 150 overall by 247sports. Lang is known for being a physical big, capable of defending and rebounding at a high level. He’s skilled all-around outside of spacing the floor and has a chance at being a solid rotational piece for the team’s frontcourt.

Vanderbilt has two veteran big men in Liam Robbins and Quentin Millora-Brown who very well could leave after this season so the team has to have depth for the future. They have four-star freshman center Lee Dort, who many are high on to be the future starting center but this is also a team that has and can play two bigs at once, so Dort’s presence won’t automatically mean that Lang has to Settle for 10 mpg at most off the bench.

Lang is the third commit for the Commodores 2023 class, joined by three-star power forward JaQualon Roberts, as well as three-star guard, Isaiah West. It’s ranked in the top-20 right now and don’t be surprised if they add another 1-2 players in the coming months as well. There’s no question that Coach Stackhouse can recruit, he just has to win with the Talent on the court. Maybe this group can be the start of a program turnaround.