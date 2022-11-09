Committee recommends renaming Portage’s McCamley Field to Honor famed football Coach

PORTAGE, MI — Portage Central High School’s football field may soon take on a new name.

A committee considering policies around the naming and renaming of facilities will recommend the field be Renamed McCamley-Knight Field in Honor of Bob Knight, who served as head Coach of Portage Central’s football team for 34 years, according to a press release from Portage Public Schools .

The change is contingent on approval from the Knight family and will be funded through district funds if approved by the Portage Public Schools board. No other facility in PPS has been named after a person, the press release said.

Over 2,000 signed a petition to rename the field in Honor of Knight after he died following a battle with terminal brain cancer on Oct. 23, 2021.

Stuart McCamley, the facility’s first namesake, was a farmer born in a house on Portage Road where he lived for the entirety of his life from 1877 to 1961. In his two-year tenure as Portage Township Supervisor and his role as Portage Township Schools board president from 1946-54, McCamley was a key figure in consolidating one-room schools for the district, purchasing land for athletic fields and changing zoning laws to allow for the construction of the Pfizer manufacturing plant.

Knight received numerous accolades throughout his career and was inducted into the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1988. In his time as head coach, Knight had a 217-108 win-loss record with 14 conference championships, 10 playoff runs and a state championship run in 1977.

“Coach Knight was instrumental in establishing a winning culture at Portage Central High School that went well beyond sports,” Randy Van Antwerp, PPS School Board president said in the press release.

“He was a mentor and friend to countless students, parents, coaches, administrators, and community members. The values ​​he instilled in others, in priority order, remain well-known: faith, family, academics, and finally extra-curricular activities,” Antwerp said.

The committee also recommends a Scholarship fund be established in cooperation with the Portage Education Foundation. There’s a two-year time limit to raise $50,000 to endow the scholarship. An initial deposit of $10,000 is required to start the Endowment process.

The Portage school board is asking for community feedback on the name change to be sent to [email protected], or shared at the next board meeting on Dec. 12.

