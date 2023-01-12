Committed to the arts Columnists
Stacey Watkins-Martin and Cora Werley are local artists and members with several others of the Granbury Cultural Arts Commission. Both work diligently with many other people and organizations to promote Granbury as the exciting arts destination it has become.
So exciting to Usher in the new year! But Let’s take a moment to celebrate the Legacy of David Southern – former Granbury City Council member and then Mayor for more than 20 years.
Although he was responsible for so many well-known improvements to our community, David also understood that art is one of the human experiences connecting us all, and he was absolutely committed to its encouragement. At the time of his recent passing, he was Vice Chair of the Granbury Cultural Arts Commission and was hard at work gathering data to submit to the Texas Commission on the Arts to help Granbury be designated a Cultural District. They previously backed the renovation of the Granbury Opera House and its reestablishment as a significant regional theater and supported local musical events and festivals.
He was constantly encouraging local artists, often buying and donating art, and was instrumental in establishing the initial collection of public art displayed in City Hall. Most recently, he and his wife Claudia began to liquidate a portion of their private collection to benefit the students at Tarleton State University’s Department of Visual Arts and Design.
Although Tarleton’s main campus is in neighboring Stephenville, it has long had a significant arts presence here in Granbury, with programs for students as well as exhibits for the public. David’s connection to Tarleton’s visual arts was primarily through the Rio Brazos Art Exhibition and Sale – a national juried show held here annually. David and Claudia financially Sponsored the Best of Show award after years of awarding a Mayor’s Choice Award.
Now in its 25th year, the Rio Brazos is produced by Tarleton’s Department of Visual Arts and Design and supported by the City of Granbury and numerous other local and regional businesses. Running for three weekends in April and open to all guests without charge, this is an easy art to enjoy and purchase, being beautifully exhibited in the Dora Lee Langdon Cultural and Educational Center located off Pearl Street, just a block from the historic square. This fantastic show is juried by internationally renowned and often-awarded artists (this year: the incomparable Daniel Blagg) and curated to include outstanding contemporary work from artists country-wide. Even better: all proceeds from the exhibition fund Scholarships for art students at Tarleton, many of whom live in or hail from Granbury.
So local artists – look at Tarleton’s CAFÉ (Call for Entry) page and see if you qualify to enter. And for all those who appreciate exceptional art, mark your calendars now to visit. For any further information and sponsorship opportunities, contact Janice Horak via email ([email protected]).
