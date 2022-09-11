COMMITMENT: UVA Women’s basketball lands 2023 four star Kymora Johnson

The Virginia Cavaliers’ Women’s basketball team is staying hot on the recruiting trail as Coach Mox picked up a big-time commitment from the 30th ranked player in the 2023 class in Charlottesville native Kymora “Mo” Johnson. Out of STAB, Johnson is a four star, 5’7″ point guard and is the second commit of UVA’s 2023 class and only further evidence of Coach Mox’s Incredible success at not only recruiting top-ranked players, but also at getting the best players in the Commonwealth to stay home and play in the orange (the Women’s uniforms actually include the color) and blue.

Gatorade’s Virginia Player of the Year for the 2021-2022 season, Johnson joins the 42nd ranked Olivia McGhee in UVA’s 2023 class. Those two make up a stacked backcourt as the 6’2” McGhee provides an additional scoring punch next to Johnson.

As a player, the STAB senior is a versatile Offensive player who can score at all three levels. She’s got serious range from beyond the three-point line and, with handles and the ability to change speeds on a dime, Johnson is adept at creating space to get off her jumper. The Virginia native also isn’t afraid to be physical and use her body to get past defenders and to the rim where she is comfortable finishing with either hand. Johnson is also a heads-up player and can exploit defenses that are too quick to help her as she finds creative ways to get the ball to her open teammates.

Johnson is also a Menace defensively and is a pesky defender with good hands and solid footwork as she knows how to make her opponents uncomfortable when they have the ball.

It really can’t be underlined enough how huge this commitment is for the Wahoos and Coach Mox. Along with Graduate transfer Sam Brunelle, Johnson is the biggest Recruit UVA has landed in a long time. The program is absolutely on the right track and it’s truly impressive the impact this new (and fairly young) staff has had before one game has even been played.