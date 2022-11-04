Commission Tours Auburn, Lewiston arts, cultural Venues

Members of the Maine Arts Commission recently visited Lewiston and Auburn to learn about the area’s many arts and cultural organizations. Hosted by Arts and Culture Lewiston Auburn, they toured local libraries, performance venues, museums and historical societies, as well as visiting public art installations.

Arts and Culture Lewiston Auburn is a marketing collective of 17 arts and cultural organizations that advocates and promotes its work to the public. The group invited Commissioners to visit as a followup session to MAC’s more than 20 meetings held around the state to gather information as it develops its five-year plan, according to a news release from Carol Preston, executive director, Midcoast Symphony Orchestra.

The purpose of the tour was to acquaint the commission with the L/A community and forge a stronger connection with MAC. As a state agency, it is tasked with encouraging and stimulating public interest and participation in the cultural heritage and cultural programs of Maine.

“It was wonderful to spend time with the ACLA team and learn more about the wonderful cultural projects going on in Lewiston and Auburn,” said David Greenham, MAC’s executive director. “We hope that these fruitful collaborations will continue and support the work of the ACLA and others who are leading the cultural boom in the twin cities.”

The tour included a sit-down session with a welcome by Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline and several presentations.

“The Maine Arts Commission visit to Lewiston and Auburn on Tuesday was a wonderful chance for the commission members to explore the arts and culture the twin cities have to offer,” said Sheline. “I was pleased to join the Arts and Culture Lewiston Auburn members in a tour of their institutions, as well as speak on the recent arts developments at the city level here in Lewiston.”

For more information, visit laarts.org.

