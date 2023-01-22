Commentary: 2023 school YouthWorks programs unite for return of Volleyball Jamboree | News

YouthWorks Pageant contestants and coordinators from Davis, East Valley, Sunnyside, West Valley, Highland and Eisenhower high schools took part in the first Volleyball Jamboree since 2020 in an effort to raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network and meet participants from other schools.

This was among the first of the fundraisers each school’s program will be doing as a lead-up to the “Mr.” pageant that will occur throughout the early weeks of spring. Funds were raised during the Volleyball Jamboree through admission ticket sales as well as “dash for cash” events in which the players/contestants ran through the bleachers with buckets to collect donations as fast as possible.

As a senior coordinator for the Mr. Ike program, I was happy we were able to host this lively volleyball event at our gym. We welcomed parents, students, contestants and coordinators from six of the eight schools that participate in YouthWorks pageants to engage in a friendly competition. Only LaSalle and Naches Valley were unable to attend.

Ultimately it was the team from Sunnyside that came away victorious in the volleyball competition.

As this pageant season gears up, I’m looking forward to having the opportunity for many more interactive in-person events that will allow each schools’ programs to connect with each other and with the community at large.

Coordinators from other YouthWorks schools are also highly anticipating the 2023 season for their programs. Here is what some of them had to say about their school’s campaigns:

• Devanee Lopez, Mr. Davis coordinator: “Davis is a family. We’re doing everything as a family, just pushing everyone to be the best version we can be and showing the community what we’re here for.”

• Ella Ferguson, Mr. West Valley head coordinator: “I’m actually feeling really excited because I’m a senior so it’s my last year and we’re all friends. Every Thursday and Friday we’re there at 6 am working on our dances, and no injuries yet. We’ve also scheduled a couple of really exciting restaurant takeovers.”

• Olivia Rankin, Mr. Ike head coordinator: “I’m preparing by just trying to be present and enjoy these great memories with new contestants and new coordinators as well as old ones. The season is going great and I know it’ll only get better.”

• Taylor Calhoun, Mr. East Valley coordinator: “It’s going good. We started off with our own volleyball game and raised over $5,000, and then we started selling Italian sodas at our middle school and raised over $1,000. We’ve been having a lot of meetings, making signs, and the girls have been choreographing the dance. I think the pageant is going to turn out really well and it’s going to be a lot of fun for the boys. Also, it’s awesome that our Miracle child this year is from our school district.”

• Veronia Puente, Mr. SHS (Sunnyside) coordinator: “We’re excited. We’re growing a closer bond between the coordinators and all the boys. We’re getting anxious to compete in the pageant.”

• Paola Anguino, Top Scott (Highland) head coordinator: “I’m a returning Coordinator from last year. I’m really excited about this (the Volleyball Jamboree) because it’s our first one because of COVID last year. Something I really like about our pageant, Top Scott, is that we’re co-ed. I’m really proud of that.”

• Anabelle Kollman is a senior at Eisenhower High School, and a senior Coordinator for the Mr. Ike Pageant.