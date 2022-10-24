Commanders WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) won’t play vs. Packers

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson won’t play Sunday versus the Packers after re-tweaking a hamstring injury, Coach Ron Rivera told NFL Network’s Stacey Dales. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier that the rookie was a “long shot” to go. Dotson is officially inactive.

Dotson had already missed the Commanders’ last two games with the injury and aggravated it during Thursday’s practice, leading to a questionable designation on the injury report. Now it’ll be a third straight inactive game for the first-year WR out of Penn State.

Dotson was drafted by Washington with the No. 16 pick in this year’s draft and immediately became a starting WR. Through the first four games of the season before the injury, Dotson had been a solid contributor on the Commanders offense, collecting 152 receiving yards, but was especially effective in scoring situations, becoming one of only 11 players to have at least four touchdown catches through the first six weeks of the season even despite the missed time.

Washington will also be missing quarterback Carson Wentz (broken finger) and tight end Logan Thomas (calf), among others, in Sunday’s game versus Green Bay.

The Commanders (2-4) and Packers (3-3) kick off at 1 pm ET.