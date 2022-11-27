Commanders vs. Falcons, Rams vs. Chiefs Lead Sunday’s Best Betting Model Picks

NFL predictions can be difficult to identify when you’re talking about a full Sunday Slate of football games.

However, other times the best NFL Picks on a given slate seem to just pop off the page, and that’s what the Action Network’s NFL PRO betting tools are showing for Sunday’s Week 12 slate.

This doesn’t mean we should go crazy with the wagers below as disciplined bankroll management is key to being a long-term winning bettor.

It’s just that when scrolling through our NFL betting model predictions, it’s not very difficult to see that the edges for these two Picks stand apart from the rest of Sunday’s Week 12 games.

NFL Predictions for Week 12

*NFL odds as of Sunday morning

Falcons vs. Commanders NFL Prediction

1 pm ET | FOX

Falcons vs. Commanders is offering the biggest NFL betting model edge for the entire Week 12 slate, and it’s not particularly close either.

Let me explain.

The latest Falcons vs. Commanders total sits at 40.5, yet our NFL PRO Projections set this line at 44.5, resulting in a shockingly large 7% edge for over bettors.