Commanders vs. Falcons odds, line, spread: 2022 NFL picks, Week 12 predictions from proven computer model

The Atlanta Falcons will try to get back to the .500 mark this season when they face the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon. Atlanta snapped a two-game losing streak with a 27-24 win against Chicago last week. Washington has won five of its last six games, beating Philadelphia and Houston in its past two contests.

Kickoff is set for 1 pm ET. Washington is favored by 4 points in the latest Commanders vs. Falcons odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 40.5.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Commanders vs. Falcons:

Commanders vs. Falcons spread: Commanders -4

Commanders vs. Falcons over/under: 40.5 points

Commanders vs. Falcons money line: Washington -205, Atlanta +170

Why the Falcons can cover

Atlanta snapped a two-game losing streak with a 27-24 win over Chicago last week, using a late field goal to pick up the win. The Falcons used 149 rushing yards to notch the win, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Washington has not played a home game since Week 9, which resulted in a 20-17 loss to Minnesota.

The Falcons are only a half-game back of Tampa Bay in the NFC South standings, so they have plenty of motivation entering this week. Quarterback Marcus Mariota has been solid away from home this season, throwing seven touchdown passes in five outings. He has also thrown just one interception in his last three road games, and Atlanta has covered in five of its last six trips to Washington.

Why the Commanders can cover

Washington has put together back-to-back outstanding first-half performances, leading to wins over Philadelphia and Houston in its last two games. The Commanders raced out to a 20-0 lead before cruising to a 23-10 win over Houston last week. They averaged just five first-half points per game over their previous eight contests, but they have been able to get off to hot starts of late.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke has not been putting up big numbers, but he has been solid as a replacement for the injured Carson Wentz. Washington’s offense had averaged just 15.3 points per game in the six outings before Heinicke took over as the starter. The Commanders have averaged 152.5 rushing yards and scored three touchdowns over the past two games, and they have gone unbeaten against the spread in their last six contests.

